New line-up will initially include three offerings: Lemon Jack (Sativa), Pineapple Express (Hybrid), and Granddaddy Purple (Indica). A limited edition holiday flavor, Sugar Plum (Sativa), will be available while supplies last through the end of the year.

New line-up will initially include three offerings: Lemon Jack (Sativa), Pineapple Express (Hybrid), and Granddaddy Purple (Indica). A limited edition holiday flavor, Sugar Plum (Sativa), will be available while supplies last through the end of the year.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced the introduction of its new PLUS Strains brand, which looks to pay homage to well-known varieties of the cannabis plant that long-time consumers have enjoyed for years.



Highlights

New line-up will initially include three offerings: Lemon Jack (Sativa), Pineapple Express (Hybrid), and Granddaddy Purple (Indica).

A limited edition holiday flavor, Sugar Plum (Sativa), will be available while supplies last through the end of the year.

Each gummy, packed with full spectrum cannabis oil and real fruit, will contain 5mg of THC.

PLUS has launched an ecommerce website, shop.plusproductsth c .com , delivering PLUS gummies, including PLUS Strains, direct to consumers’ doorsteps across major metropolitan areas in California.

“With PLUS Strains we’re excited to pay homage to the essence of the plant, and give cannabis connoisseurs the opportunity to enjoy the strains they have come to know and love in the form of a PLUS gummy,” stated PLUS Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Ari Mackler. “With just 5 mg of THC per serving, our new product line will give consumers of all different experience levels an opportunity to try something new.”

Availability

California THC: PLUS and its family of cannabis-infused edible brands are currently available in licensed retailers across the state of California. PLUS Strains cannabis-infused gummies are now available at licensed retailers across the state and online at shop.plusproductsthc.com .

Nevada THC: PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in licensed retailers throughout Las Vegas.

National Hemp CBD: PLUS 100% Hemp CBD-infused gummies are available for purchase in 43 states across the country at plusproducts.com.

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

For further information contact:

Jake Heimark

CEO & Co-founder

ir@plusproducts.com

Investors:

Blake Brennan

Investor Relations

Blake@plusproducts.com

Tel +1 213.282.6987

Media:

Mattio Communications

plus@mattio.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) whether or not PLUS strains will pay homage to the essence of the plant, and give cannabis connoisseurs the opportunity to enjoy the strains they have come to know and love in the form of a PLUS gummy; (ii) whether or not new product line will give consumers of all different experience levels an opportunity to try something new.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company’s investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company’s products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04f8005f-609b-4b01-bc95-86ba74b581f2