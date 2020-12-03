VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to announce that the Board of the Company has formed a strategic committee (the “Strategic Committee”) to review and develop a strategy to enhance its investor profile by launching a new capital markets strategy focused on the United States. As part of the strategy, the Strategic Committee will consider an application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").



The acceptance of the application to list the Company’s common shares on NASDAQ will be subject to a number of regulatory and listing requirements, including without limitation: retaining the required number of market makers for the Company’s common shares; engaging a sponsor for the Company’s common shares; the filing of the applicable registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to become a reporting company under the U.S. Securities Act; and the review of the Company and acceptance for listing by NASDAQ. The Company will also seek a financial advisor to assess the viability of a potential up-listing to NASDAQ. There can be no assurance that NASDAQ acceptance will be granted should the Company submit its listing application.

Management of MOVE believes up-listing to NASDAQ will:

provide additional opportunities to attract institutional and retail investors, allowing the Company to broaden its investor base in the United States and internationally;

increase the visibility of the Company, its growth strategy, accomplishments and results to date;

increase liquidity of the Company’s common shares; and

raise the Company’s overall profile and ultimately enhance shareholder value.

Joel Dumaresq, CEO of the MOVE stated, “We continue to see strong interest from investors both in the U.S. and internationally. An up-listing to the NASDAQ has been on our radar as one of the many strategies to execute as part of our capital markets strategy and in accordance with the Company’s Investment Policy with the paramount goal of the Company to generate maximum returns from its investments. Given that a NASDAQ listing is a natural next step for the Company.”

The listing of the Company's common shares on the NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of the NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "MOVE". The Company will provide updates on its progress as it moves toward this goal.

There is currently no timeline for completion of the review of our capital markets strategy, and there is no assurance that these efforts will be successful or that the review process will result in the listing of the Company’s common shares on NASDAQ.

About PowerTap

The Company completed an investment in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 (see the Company’s news release on October 28, 2020). PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen, and launch plan. PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap may be found at its website at http://www.powertapfuels.com

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

