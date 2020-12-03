Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Management System(BMS) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The building management system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the building management system (BMS) market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings, growing integration of IoT, and simplified building operation and maintenance.
The study includes the Building management system market size and forecast for the building management system market through 2024, segmented by software, service type, end use industry, and region.
Some of the building management system companies profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc.; Johnson Controls International PLC; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; United Technologies Corp.; ABB Ltd.; Azbil Corporation; Delta Controls; Larsen & Toubro Limited.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global Building Management System Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global Building Management System Market by Software
3.3.1 Facility Management
3.3.2 Security Management
3.3.3 Energy Management
3.3.4 Infrastructure Management
3.3.5 Emergency Management
3.4 Global Building Management System Market by Service Type
3.4.1 Professional Services
3.4.2 Managed Services
3.5 Global Building Management System Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1 Residential
3.5.2 Commercial
3.5.3 Industrial
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1 Global Building Management System (BMS) Market by Region
4.2 North American Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors
4.2.2 Market by Service Type: Professional Services and Managed Services
4.2.3 United States Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.2.4 Canadian Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.2.5 Mexican Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.3 European Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.3.1 Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors
4.3.2 Market by Service Type: Professional Services and Managed Services
4.3.3 German Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.3.4 Italian Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.3.5 The UK Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.4 APAC Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.4.1 Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors
4.4.2 Market by Service Type: Professional Services and Managed Services
4.4.3 Chinese Building Management System (BMS) vMarket
4.4.4 Indian Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.4.5 Japanese Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.5 ROW Building Management System (BMS) Market
4.5.1 Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors
4.5.2 Market by Service Type: Professional Services and Managed Services
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Management System Market by Software
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Management System Market by Service Type
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Management System Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Building Management System Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Building Management System Market
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Building Management System Market
6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4 Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 Honeywell International Inc.
7.2 Johnson Controls International PLC
7.3 Schneider Electric SE
7.4 Siemens AG
7.5 Uited Technologies Corp.
7.6 ABB Ltd.
7.7 Azbil Corporation
7.8 Delta Controls
7.9 Larsen & Toubro Limited.
7.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
