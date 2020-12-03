LONDON, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a keen desire to get back on the road, travelers are cautiously resuming to search for and book flights and hotels. But travel players are facing a challenging new reality – one where performance, flexible operations and personalized service are quickly taking on a whole new meaning in order to remain relevant.

To this end, Amadeus has extended its partnership with Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multi-cloud to edge NoSQL database. The new multi-year agreement will see Amadeus using Couchbase to dynamically scale its levels of service and continue to deploy applications quickly. Couchbase’s versatile and cloud-agnostic database already powers a number of Amadeus applications across search, shopping and merchandising for airline and hotel customers, as well as Traveler-DNA (former Customer Experience Management) – and Amadeus will be adding more in line with evolving industry needs.

Expanding its use of Couchbase is part of Amadeus’s strategy to continue taking advantage of the cloud and developing new applications to support the industry. Couchbase’s features such as integration with Kubernetes are an important element of this strategy, as well as its ease of use for developers, coupled with the agility and scalability to help solutions ramp up and complete faster.

As a result, Amadeus developers have quickly adopted Couchbase, seeing a significantly decreased time-to-market thanks to reduced data friction issues and an easier integration with third-party partners. This represents a close fit with Amadeus’ platform approach – allowing engineers to solve a growing number of complex business challenges quickly and efficiently. Ultimately this partnership opens the way towards innovative solutions that can offer greater personalization, an essential need in the current environment.

“Supporting the recovery of the travel industry is our prime objective. We are currently in a highly challenging environment, where the industry is having to react at speed to changing traveler needs and demands." said Sylvain Roy, SVP, Technology Platforms & Engineering, Amadeus.

Roy continued, “The ability to develop new travel applications and functionality quickly, whilst ensuring those that our customers already rely on continue operating at peak effectiveness, is critical. Couchbase’s database makes it much simpler for our engineers to focus on what they do best: solving our customers' business challenges – all the while improving collaboration with partners and developers. Our growing partnership will help us deliver the enterprise-class performance, scale, flexibility, reliability and traveler focus that our customers need, enabling us also to innovate more freely in key areas such as merchandising, NDC or loyalty.”

“Amadeus is one of our largest and most important customers, and how they have used our technology is nothing short of impressive,” said Matt Cain, President and CEO, Couchbase. “Amadeus has built a truly scalable platform that enables them to dynamically adjust service levels as needed and simultaneously drive future innovation aligned to their digital transformation initiatives. We are proud of our partnership with Amadeus and the role we’ve been able to play in helping them provide delightful experiences for their customers in ever-changing circumstances. We look forward to further supporting them in powering the recovery of the travel industry.”

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

About Amadeus

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus’ solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. We help connect over 1.6 billion people a year to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.

Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.

Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company is also part of the EuroStoxx50 and has been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last eight years.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus.com.

