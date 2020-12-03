Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyimide Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The polyimide film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the polyimide film market looks promising with opportunities in the flexible printed circuit, specialty fabricated product, pressure sensitive tape, wire & cable, and motor/generator applications. The major growth drivers for this market are increased demand from the consumer electronics industry, growing automotive industry, and superior thermal and mechanical properties in comparison to other polymers.



Some of the polyimide film companies profiled in this report include DowDupont, SKC Kolon PI Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Ube Industries, Taimide Tech. Inc., Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc., Shinmax Technology Ltd., and FLEXcon Company, Inc.



Some of the features of Polyimide Film Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Polyimide film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry

Segmentation analysis: Market size by end use industry, application, and region

Regional analysis: Polyimide film market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for polyimide film in the polyimide film market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for polyimide film in the polyimide film market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the polyimide film market?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the polyimide film market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the polyimide film market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this polyimide film market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the polyimide film market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the polyimide film market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this polyimide film market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this polyimide film area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this polyimide film market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Polyimide film Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Polyimide film Market by Application:

3.3.1: Flexible Printed Circuit

3.3.2: Specialty Fabricated Product

3.3.3: Pressure Sensitive Tape

3.3.4: Wire and Cable

3.3.5: Motor/Generator

3.4: Global Polyimide film Market by End Use Market:

3.4.1: Electronics

3.4.2: Automotive

3.4.3: Aerospace

3.4.4: Labeling

3.4.5: Mining & Drilling

3.4.6: Medical

3.4.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Polyimide film Market by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyimide film Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyimide film Market by End use Market

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyimide film Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Polyimide film Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Polyimide film Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Polyimide film Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: DowDupont

7.2: SKC Kolon PI Inc

7.3: Toray Industries Inc.

7.4: Kaneka Corporation

7.5: Ube Industries

7.6: Taimide Tech. Inc.

7.7: Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc.

7.8: Shinmax Technology Ltd.

7.9: FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US)



