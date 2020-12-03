Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyimide Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The polyimide film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the polyimide film market looks promising with opportunities in the flexible printed circuit, specialty fabricated product, pressure sensitive tape, wire & cable, and motor/generator applications. The major growth drivers for this market are increased demand from the consumer electronics industry, growing automotive industry, and superior thermal and mechanical properties in comparison to other polymers.
Some of the polyimide film companies profiled in this report include DowDupont, SKC Kolon PI Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Ube Industries, Taimide Tech. Inc., Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc., Shinmax Technology Ltd., and FLEXcon Company, Inc.
Some of the features of Polyimide Film Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Polyimide film Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Polyimide film Market by Application:
3.3.1: Flexible Printed Circuit
3.3.2: Specialty Fabricated Product
3.3.3: Pressure Sensitive Tape
3.3.4: Wire and Cable
3.3.5: Motor/Generator
3.4: Global Polyimide film Market by End Use Market:
3.4.1: Electronics
3.4.2: Automotive
3.4.3: Aerospace
3.4.4: Labeling
3.4.5: Mining & Drilling
3.4.6: Medical
3.4.7: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Polyimide film Market by Region
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyimide film Market by Application
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyimide film Market by End use Market
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyimide film Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Polyimide film Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Polyimide film Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Polyimide film Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: DowDupont
7.2: SKC Kolon PI Inc
7.3: Toray Industries Inc.
7.4: Kaneka Corporation
7.5: Ube Industries
7.6: Taimide Tech. Inc.
7.7: Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc.
7.8: Shinmax Technology Ltd.
7.9: FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rwlyv
