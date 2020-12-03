New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793509/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the self-monitoring blood glucose strips market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the global diabetic population, technological advances in BGM devices requiring test strips, and the availability of reimbursements. In addition, an increase in the global diabetic population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The self-monitoring blood glucose strips market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The self-monitoring blood glucose strips market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Home-care settings

• POL



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the availability of test strips made from Indian silk as one of the prime reasons driving the self-monitoring blood glucose strips market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of home healthcare devices and an increase in online marketing strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our self-monitoring blood glucose strips market report covers the following areas:

• Self-monitoring blood glucose strips market sizing

• Self-monitoring blood glucose strips market forecast

• Self-monitoring blood glucose strips market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793509/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001