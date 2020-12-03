Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Energy Storage System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The battery energy storage system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 33% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the battery energy storage system market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, non-residential, and utility industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for grid-connected solutions, high demand for the lithium-ion technology in the renewable energy industry, and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries.
Some of the battery energy storage system companies profiled in this report include ABB, LG Chem, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, AEG Power Solutions, General Electric, Hitachi, Siemens AG, Tesla, and others.
Some of the features of Battery Energy Storage System Market Report : Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges
3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Battery Type
3.3.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries
3.3.2 Sodium-Sulfur Batteries
3.3.3 Flow Batteries
3.3.4 Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries
3.3.5 Others
3.4 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Element
3.4.1 Battery
3.4.2 Hardware
3.4.3 Other Elements
3.5 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Ownership
3.5.1 Utility Owned
3.5.2 Customer Owned
3.5.3 Third-Party Owned
3.6 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Connection Type
3.6.1 On-Grid Connection
3.6.2 Off-Grid Connection
3.3 Gobal Battery Energy Storage System Market by End Use Industry
3.7.1 Residential
3.7.2 Non-Residential
3.7.3 Utilities
3.7.4 Other Applications
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Region
5 Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Battery Type
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Element
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Ownership
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Connection Type
6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by End Use Industry
6.1.6 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Battery Energy Storage System Market
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Battery Energy Storage System Market
6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4 Certification and Licensing
7 Company Profiles of Leading Players
