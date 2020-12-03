Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microbiome Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global microbiome market.



The global microbiome market is expected to decline from $41.21 million in 2019 to $40.09 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.70%.



The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $217.22 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 75.63%.



The microbiome market consists of sales of microbiomes drugs and related services. Microbiome therapy aims at restoring balanced gut microbiota and is expected to decrease the risk of infection recurrence and greatly increase the quality of life of patients.



North America was the largest region in the microbiome market in 2019.



The microbiome market covered in this report is segmented by type into fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT); microbiome drugs and by application into inflammatory bowel disease; diabetes; multiple sclerosis; rheumatoid arthritis; others.



In April 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in areas such as reproductive health, maternal health, gastroenterology and urology, acquired Rebiotix Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Ferring Pharmaceuticals has obtained the proprietary drug development platform Microbiota Restoration Therapy (MRT) from Rebiotix, which features its Phase III Clostridium difficile asset RBX2660, and Ferring continues to bet heavily on the short-and long-term potential of microbiome harnessing to treat a variety of diseases. Rebiotix Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of microbiome-based therapeutics.



The high cost of microbial therapy is a key factor hampering the growth of the microbiome market. The price of fecal transplantation, a microbial therapy, may vary considerably depending on the delivery method used by users and where users receive it. Fecal microbiota transplant processes can charge around $600-$1,000 based on the method of treatment, area, insurance coverage and other variables. Therefore, the high cost of microbial therapy is expected to hinder the growth of the microbiome market.



The growing technological improvement is a major trend gaining popularity in the microbiome market. Major companies in the microbiome sector are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for microbiomes. For instance, in 2018, Seed, a new microbiome company, has introduced Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Synbiotica for both females and males. The Daily Synbiotic Seed is the first to follow a microbe-system strategy with strain-specific advantages beyond digestive health such as cardiac safety, dermatological health, immune control, reproductive health, the integrity of the gut barrier and oxidative stress.



The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a key factor driving the growth of the microbiome market.



Major players in the microbiome market are MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Second Genome, Vedanta Biosciences Inc, AbbVie Inc., Rebiotix, Inc., Ritter Pharmaceuticals, LNC Therapeutics Inc. and ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Microbiome Market Characteristics



3. Microbiome Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Microbiome Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Microbiome Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Microbiome Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Microbiome Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)

Microbiome drugs

4.2. Global Microbiome Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Diabetes

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

5. Microbiome Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Microbiome Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Microbiome Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC

Seres Therapeutics

Enterome Bioscience

Second Genome

Vedanta Biosciences Inc

AbbVie Inc.

Rebiotix, Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

LNC Therapeutics Inc.

ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

4D Pharma Plc.

Avid Biotics

AOBiome

Immuron Ltd.

Ganeden

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals

Assembly Biosciences

Admera Health

Synthetic Biologics

AgBiome

APC Microbiome Institute

ActoGeniX

Azitra

Synlogic Inc.

Evelo Biosciences

MaaT Pharma

