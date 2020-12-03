Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality in Aerospace and Defense - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Augmented reality (AR) allows the user to see the real world overlaid with a layer of digital content. This digital content layer can include sensor-based data, sound, video, graphics, GPS information or other datasets.
Augmented Reality in Aerospace and Defense - Augmented Reality represents an important future market in aerospace and defense, which will create signficant value especially as other technologies, such as big data, become more intigrated into millitary operations.
The report summarizes the augmented reality market and provides information about the business opportunities in it and the direction of market trends
AR so far has only had limited uptake in aerospace and defense, but a number of aeropace and defense primes are beginning to capitalize on its utility and start to develop augmented reality solutions for the manufacturing and maintenance process.
Augmented Reality is the enhancement of real-world environments where objects in the real world are layered with computer generated information. This can include visual, auditory or haptic information.
Augmented reality (AR) will be a significant market within the aerospace and defense. As devices within the internet of things start to feed increasing amounts of data back to users, AR will gain in utility. The technology has already proved itself in the manufacturing process, with companies like Lockheed using it in the production of NASA's Orion spacecraft. AR solutions in manufacturing have significant cost saving potential, but have some way to go before they are used regularly in defense settings.
The development of AR is dependent on both hardware and software advances, and is expected to be a driver for those markets. For example, several companies are developing software applications for Microsoft Hololens, although it is still seen as too bulky to be used on potentially risky operations. As AR hardware becomes more advanced companies will start to work on software solutions and the applications of AR within aerospace and defense will increase. AR can provide significant use within maintenance and product developments, and will find increasing value within these sectors.
