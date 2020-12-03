Leading Clinical Experts Discuss Advancing Personalized Breast Cancer Screening and Detection with Newly Launched ProFound AI Risk



Added Market Growth Opportunity Presented by Pioneering AI Breast Cancer Risk Offering

Webinar Taking Place on Monday, December 7 @ 11am ET

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar for investors on its expanded ProFound AI® portfolio, including its recently introduced breast cancer risk-assessment solution that is helping transform breast cancer screening from age-based screening to risk-adaptive precision screening, on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

The call will feature presentations by KOLs, Per Hall, MD, PhD (Karolinska Institutet), Axel Gräwingholt, MD (Radiologie am Theater), Joshua A. Nepute, MD (Indiana University Health-Arnett), and Emily F. Conant, MD (University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine), who will discuss the current landscape for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) and the potential for iCAD's recently introduced ProFound AI Risk, the first and only commercially available clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate two-year breast cancer risk estimation based solely on a screening mammogram. In September 2020, compelling research published in Radiology concluded that the ProFound AI Risk model is effective at identifying women at high likelihood of being diagnosed with breast cancer within two years of a negative screening mammogram and in possible need of supplemental screening.

Drs. Gräwingholt, Hall, Nepute, and Conant will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

iCAD's management team will also provide an update on the comprehensive ProFound AI technology platform. ProFound AI for DBT, or 3D mammography, is a high-performing workflow solution featuring the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence capabilities. Intended to be used by radiologists reviewing DBT images, ProFound AI rapidly and accurately analyzes each individual image or slice and identifies potentially malignant lesions. Trained with one of the largest available 3D image datasets, ProFound AI provides radiologists with crucial information, such as lesion Certainty of Finding and Case Scores, which assist in clinical decision-making and prioritizing caseloads.

Per Hall, MD, PhD, is a medical oncologist by training. He works at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Dr. Hall is also an honorary consultant physician at the Department of Oncology, Södersjukhuset, Stockholm, Sweden. His research interest is focused on breast cancer screening and prevention. Over the last 10 years, Dr. Hall has established the Karma Cohort, a prospective screening cohort of approximately 70,000 women.

Axel Gräwingholt, MD, is head of the department of mammography screening in the "Radiologie am Theater" practice in Paderborn, Germany. He has 28 years of experience in breast imaging, reading 10,000 to 15,000 mammograms per year, and 10 years of tomosynthesis experience in diagnostic mammography. Dr. Gräwingholt is currently co-chair of the ECIBC's (European Commission Initiative on Breast Cancer) Guidelines Development Group.

Joshua Nepute, MD, is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in West Lafayette, Indiana. He graduated with honors from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 2008. Having more than 12 years of diverse experiences in diagnostic radiology, Dr. Nepute affiliates with many hospitals, including Indiana University Health-Arnett.

Emily F. Conant, MD, is a professor of Radiology, Division of Breast Imaging and the Vice Chair of Faculty Development in the Department of Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine. She is an internationally known clinician and researcher in the field of breast imaging, publishing over 180 peer-reviewed articles on topics ranging from novel imaging technologies, disparities in the access to imaging, the importance of "local culture" in mentoring and work-life integration. Dr. Conant's breast imaging research has focused on imaging techniques, such as DBT and the quantitative analysis of multi-modality breast images to guide tailored, personalized screening. At Penn, she was awarded the 2013 "FOCUS Award for the Advancement of Women in Medicine" and named to the inaugural group of "The Academy of Master Clinicians."

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

