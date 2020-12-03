LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has scheduled a special meeting with management committee representatives of Joint Venture Partner, Qiangda Investments & Economics Co. Ltd. The meeting is to be held in Mexico City on December 9, 2020, to discuss a proposal regarding the Guerrero Gold Belt (GGB) mine property and operations in Mexico. AABB recently conducted a pre-feasibility study assessment of the GGB property and facilities and will be utilizing the results as a basis for the discussions during the special meeting.



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

