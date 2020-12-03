Chinook offers Nozomi Networks’ Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of things (IoT) visibility and anomaly detection solutions to its government, healthcare, transportation and defense industrial base customers.



ARLINGTON, Va. and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, and Chinook Systems, Inc. (Chinook) a leader in building automation and facilities consulting and commissioning services, today announced they have partnered to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect industrial and critical infrastructure facilities across North America. By offering Nozomi Networks’ complete portfolio of OT and IoT security solutions, Chinook expands its cybersecurity technology offering with exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insights for effective prevention and faster responses to operational threats.

“Facilities that fully leverage their OT (BAS, Fire Alarm, Security, SCADA etc.) systems deliver tremendous returns when it comes to energy and operational savings, the safety and comfort of occupants, and lower total cost of ownership,” said Chinook’s President, Wanda Lenkewich. “At the same time, the network connectivity that enables these systems, also introduces new and growing cyber threats. Partnering with Nozomi Networks allows Chinook to support clients with an integrated, comprehensive cybersecurity solution that ensures cyber threats are actively discovered, monitored and managed.”

Recognized as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 17 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of assessing, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity and include troubleshooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

Chinook is at the forefront of cybersecurity for industrial and facility-related control systems, delivering operational strategies and solutions for critical infrastructure sectors including government, healthcare, data centers, airports, higher education, energy, and defense industrial base. Chinook specializes in lifecycle solutions providing whole building commissioning, facility engineering, system upgrades and replacement, facilities management, energy optimization, cybersecurity and advanced technology. Chinook’s Cyber Commissioning program (CyberCx™) helps owners of mission critical infrastructures reduce their threat landscape, preserve availability, and maintain safe and reliable functionality of their operational technology.

“We are absolutely delighted to team with Chinook to help industrial and critical infrastructure facilities meet new requirements for secure connectivity across OT, IT and IoT networks,” said Chet Namboodri, Vice President, Worldwide Business Development & Channel Sales. “We’ve already worked together to deliver on a number of joint customer engagements in both the government and commercial sectors. Partnering with Chinook accelerates our joint efforts to make sure facility-related control and building management systems are safe from cyber threats.”

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT security and visibility. We accelerate digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility for the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, building automation and other OT sites around the world. Our innovation and research make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks through exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight. www.nozominetworks.com

About Chinook Systems, Inc.

Chinook is a leader in delivering operational strategies and technical solutions for critical infrastructure. Our interdisciplinary subject matter experts leverage integrated technology to continuously advance cybersecurity, compliance, and energy programs to optimize and extend the life of facilities. Chinook’s clients save millions of dollars in utility costs, reduce harmful emissions to the environment and manage risks associated with cyber threats. To learn more, visit www.chinooksystems.com.

