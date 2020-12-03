New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Golf Tourism Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706445/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the golf tourism market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide and rising government support for the promotion of golf tourism. In addition, the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The golf tourism market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The golf tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Domestic

• International



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing popularity of pro-golf tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the golf tourism market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our golf tourism market report covers the following areas:

• Golf tourism market sizing

• Golf tourism market forecast

• Golf tourism market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706445/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001