"Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" provides comprehensive information about the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Clinical chemistry analyzers are used to perform tests on blood, serum, plasma or urine samples to determine the concentration of analytes such as cholesterol, electrolytes, glucose etc. These include the thyroid function hormones, pregnancy hormones, individual and specified hormones.

Scope

  • Extensive coverage of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers under development
  • The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
  • The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers and list all their pipeline projects
  • The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
  • The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
  • Recent developments in the segment / industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction
2.1 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Overview

3 Products under Development
3.1 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

4 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Companies and Product Overview

6 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Abreos Biosciences Inc
  • Advanced Liquid Logic Inc
  • All Medicus Co Ltd
  • Arogyam Medisoft Solution Pvt Ltd
  • AutoGenomics Inc
  • Aviv Biomedical, Inc.
  • CAIRE Inc
  • Curetis NV (Inactive)
  • Daxor Corp
  • DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH
  • EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
  • Emergent Detection Inc (Inactive)
  • Hansjorg Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering
  • Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc
  • Invivomon Inc (Inactive)
  • I-Sens Inc
  • Luminex Corp
  • MyCartis NV
  • NanoIVD Inc
  • Smiths Detection Inc
  • The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
  • Theranos Inc (Inactive)
  • Thermal Gradient Inc
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
  • Ural Federal University

