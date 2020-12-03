Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" provides comprehensive information about the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Clinical chemistry analyzers are used to perform tests on blood, serum, plasma or urine samples to determine the concentration of analytes such as cholesterol, electrolytes, glucose etc. These include the thyroid function hormones, pregnancy hormones, individual and specified hormones.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date



4 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Companies and Product Overview



6 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers- Recent Developments



7 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Abreos Biosciences Inc

Advanced Liquid Logic Inc

All Medicus Co Ltd

Arogyam Medisoft Solution Pvt Ltd

AutoGenomics Inc

Aviv Biomedical, Inc.

CAIRE Inc

Curetis NV (Inactive)

Daxor Corp

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

Emergent Detection Inc (Inactive)

Hansjorg Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering

Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc

Invivomon Inc (Inactive)

I-Sens Inc

Luminex Corp

MyCartis NV

NanoIVD Inc

Smiths Detection Inc

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Theranos Inc (Inactive)

Thermal Gradient Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Ural Federal University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bg0s31

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900