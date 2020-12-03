New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cleanroom Technologies Market By Product (Equipment, Consumables, and Controls), By Construction Type (Drywall/Standard Cleanrooms, Hardwall Cleanrooms, Softwall Cleanrooms, and Pass-Through Cabinets), By End-User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Device Manufacturers, Hospitals, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Cleanroom Technologies Market was estimated at USD 5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8 billion by 2026. The global Cleanroom Technologies Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Growing On The Back Of Rising Technological Advancements Along With The Rising Demand For Better Quality Products From Several Industries Including Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, And Medical Devices, And Electronics.

Cleanroom Technology refers to a room where particulate matter (such as hair, pollen, bacteria, and fungus) is regulated through the accumulation of airborne matter. Such a facility is generally for any scientific research or the production of any specialized industrial routes such as LCD, CRT, integrated circuits, and pharmaceutical products. For prohibiting the introduction and preservation of particles inside the room, a cleanroom is constructed. Protection from such outside unwanted particles is achieved by maintaining sufficient conditions of temperature, pressure, and humidity.

Some of the key factors fueling the cleanroom technology industry are technical innovation, rigid regulatory requirements, and increased demand from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to produce premium goods. The sterility of the finished product and the overall processing processes can be assured by the increasing use of clean-room technologies. It is an integral part of the healthcare industry and, according to regulatory requirements, serves the purpose of creating standardized goods. Cleanroom developments have changed from conventionally constructive to scalable modular cleanrooms. Some of the key factors that fuel demand for modular cleanrooms in multiple industries are benefits such as reconfiguration as per necessity, fast implementation, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, Telstar produced a standardized version of the BioVanguard biological safety cabinet in September 2017, which belongs to Class 2 with low power consumption, maintenance costs, and noise levels.

During the upcoming years, the stringent regulations imposed by the governments and several other institutions along with the rising demand for certified products with several quality certifications such as National Safety and Quality Health Standards (NSQHS) and ISO checks for guaranteeing the standards followed during the manufacturing process. However, to a certain degree, the shortage of professional experienced professionals associated with cleanrooms is likely to curb business expansion. Nevertheless, growing demand in developing countries and a growing emphasis on energy-efficient cleanrooms are both projected to deliver substantial business growth opportunities in the coming years. The customization of the cleanroom technologies based on the customer requirement and product specialization provides several challenges for the cleanroom manufacturers for meeting the demands of their clients.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top cleanroom technologies companies in the global Cleanroom Technologies market include Parteco Srl, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Taikisha Ltd., Azbil Corporation, COLANDIS GmbH, Ardmac, Terra Universal Inc., Clean Air Products, Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd., Labconco Corporation, Camfil, Exyte AG, OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH, Dynarex Corporation, Bouygues Group, Airtech Japan Ltd., Clean Rooms International Inc., DowDuPont Inc., ABN Cleanroom Technology, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. The leading five players of the global Cleanroom Technologies market includesConnect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd., Dynarex Corporation, Clean Rooms International Inc., and Labconco Corporation.

Market Drivers:

The primary reasons expected to boost the global Cleanroom Technologies market is the strict government rules and regulations and also the development taking place in the biologics area. In addition to this, the rising demand for sanitized pharmaceutical formulations along with the immense technological improvements in cleanroom technology is expected to bolster the growth of the Cleanroom Technology market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing requirement for medical equipment in hospitals, clinics, homes, etc. is also likely to supplement the global Cleanroom Technology market expansion.

Market Segment Dominance:

Consumables are anticipated to dominate the global Cleanroom Technologies market

Consumables are estimated to exhibit the highest market value in the global Cleanroom Technologies market owing to the increasing number of biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment firms that use more disposable protective clothing. Apart from this, the mounting number of R&D activities in the healthcare sector is also attributing to the growth of the Cleanroom Technologies market.

Hardwall cleanrooms are expected to grow at a significant rate

By construction type, the hardwall category is predicted to dominate the global Cleanroom Technologies market owing to the mounting requirement for hardwall cleanrooms as they are more flexible in terms of design, stress-free to expand or reconfigure easy installation, and freestanding for easy portability.

Pharmaceutical industry end-user category is expected to lead the global Cleanroom Technologies market

The pharmaceutical industry end-user category is expected to dominate the market owing to the industrial developments, growing pipeline of injectable formulations, and increasing demand to maintain the quality of healthcare products.

Browse the full “Cleanroom Technologies Market By Product (Equipment, Consumables, and Controls), By Construction Type (Drywall/Standard Cleanrooms, Hardwall Cleanrooms, Softwall Cleanrooms, and Pass-Through Cabinets), By End-User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Device Manufacturers, Hospitals, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-cleanroom-technologies-market-by-product-equipment-consumables-590

Based on product type, the worldwide cleanroom technologies market can be segmented into Equipment, Consumables, and Controls, They are further bifurcated into HVAC systems, laminar airflow systems & biosafety cabinets, HEPA filters, fan filter units, air diffusers, and showers, and others for equipment and safety consumables and cleaning consumables for consumables. with the consumables category having the leading market share in the worldwide cleanroom technologies market share. In terms of construction type, the global cleanroom technologies market can be segmented into drywall/standard cleanrooms, pass-through cabinets, softwall cleanrooms, and hardwall cleanrooms. Based on end-user, the market can be bifurcated into the pharmaceutical industry, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and biotechnology industry, and others. In terms of geography, the North America region held the leading market share among other regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa in the global cleanroom technologies market.

This report segments the global Cleanroom Technologies market as follows:

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Equipment HVAC Systems HEPA Filters Fan Filter Units Laminar Air Flow Systems & Biosafety Cabinets Air Diffusers and Showers Others

Consumables Safety Consumables Cleaning Consumables

Controls

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market: Construction Type Segmentation Analysis

Standard/Drywall Cleanrooms

Hardwall Cleanrooms

Softwall Cleanrooms

Pass-through Cabinets

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market: End User Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals

Others

