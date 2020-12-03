New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interventional Cardiology Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647398/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing cardiac disorders and rising older population, advances in technology, and growing demand for MI procedures. In addition, increasing cardiac disorders and rising older population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The interventional cardiology market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The interventional cardiology market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Coronary stents

• PTCA balloon catheters

• Interventional guidewires

• Interventional imaging systems

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the emergence of bioabsorbable stents as one of the prime reasons driving the interventional cardiology market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of hybrid procedures and focus on emerging countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our interventional cardiology market report covers the following areas:

• Interventional cardiology market sizing

• Interventional cardiology market forecast

• Interventional cardiology market industry analysis





