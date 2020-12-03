Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium Oxide Nano powder - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Magnesium Oxide Nano powder estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Furnaces and Boilers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paints &Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $660.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Magnesium Oxide Nano powder market in the U. S. is estimated at US$660.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$853 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Electronics Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR



In the global Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$186.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$328.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$540.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

American Elements

Inframat Advanced Materials LLC.

Merck KgaA

Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt., Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Us Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Furnaces and Boilers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Furnaces and Boilers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Furnaces and Boilers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Electrical (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Electrical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Electrical (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Construction (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Construction (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugyiu5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900