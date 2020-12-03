Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium Oxide Nano powder - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Magnesium Oxide Nano powder estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Furnaces and Boilers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paints &Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $660.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR

The Magnesium Oxide Nano powder market in the U. S. is estimated at US$660.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$853 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Electronics Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR

In the global Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$186.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$328.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$540.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • American Elements
  • Inframat Advanced Materials LLC.
  • Merck KgaA
  • Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt., Ltd.
  • Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
  • SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.
  • Strem Chemicals, Inc.
  • Us Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Furnaces and Boilers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Furnaces and Boilers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Furnaces and Boilers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Electrical (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Electrical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Electrical (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Construction (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Construction (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
  • Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
  • Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
  • Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
  • Magnesium Oxide Nano powder Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugyiu5

