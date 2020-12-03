SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6, the artist-driven online marketplace featuring made-to-order products in home décor, wall art, apparel and accessories, today announced record-setting Gross Transaction Value (GTV)(1) of $21.3 million for November 2020 - a 161% increase year-over-year - marking the strongest month in the brand’s history. Society6’s momentum continued through the Cyber Holiday Week, as the seven-day period - beginning on Tuesday, November 24, and ending Cyber Monday - saw average daily GTV growth of more than 93% compared to last year’s same seven-day holiday period. Cyber Monday GTV hit $2.0 million, marking Society6’s strongest day ever.

Top performing product categories included wall art and home decor, with framed art prints, art prints, posters and throw pillows ranking as the top four products. Stocking stuffer items like stickers, face masks and mugs also performed well throughout the seven-day sales period.

“Our strategy of kicking off our holiday merchandising and marketing efforts earlier this year in anticipation of a longer holiday shopping season paid off with the strongest month in the brand’s history and record sales for the Cyber Holiday Week,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager for Society6. “Given the effects of the pandemic, we are particularly gratified to be able to support the careers of hundreds of thousands of artists across the globe. Our Society6 artist community is a powerful, talented group of nearly 400,000 and we are honored to have paid our artists more than $69 million since the founding of Society6.”

Society6 prides itself on offering premium made-to-order products featuring beautiful, original designs at affordable prices. With more than 7 million unique designs available across more than 75 premium products in home décor, furniture, wall art, tabletop, apparel and tech, there is truly something for everyone at Society6. For more information on Society6, visit www.society6.com.

(1) Gross transaction value: Gross transaction value is defined as the total dollar value of Society6 transactions. Gross transaction value is the total amount paid by the customer for a Society6 product, which consists of the following elements: the product price, inclusive of the commission payable to the artist, shipping charges, and sales taxes, less any promotional discounts. Gross transaction value does not reflect any subsequent cancellations, refunds or credits and does not represent revenue earned by Leaf Group.

About Society6:

Society6 is an artist-driven online marketplace selling art, home decor, accessories and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers a platform to shop unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on more than 75 premium products, including art prints, wall tapestries, throw pillows, yoga mats, duvet covers, and more. To learn more, please visit www.society6.com. Society6 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

