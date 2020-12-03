Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemodialysis Market by Product & Service, Type, End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hemodialysis Market was valued at USD 78.30 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 116.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030.



According to the World Health Organization, 2.62 million people received dialysis in 2010 globally, and the need for dialysis is projected to double by 2030. Hemodialysis is an extra-corporeal renal replacement procedure that helps in purifying the blood by removing toxins, creatinine, urea, and excess water from blood, utilizing an artificial membrane, and thus help in maintaining the electrolyte balance of the blood.



The kidneys become incapable of naturally filtering the blood when their functioning reduces below 10%. This condition increases the buildup of toxins and fluids in the body. Hemodialysis helps in eliminating these toxins, which is an effective treatment for end-stage renal disease. Hemodialysis is performed at a frequency of three times per week, six days per week, or three to six nights per week, depending on the patient's health condition.



Hemodialysis is performed using a hemodialyzer in hospitals or dialysis centers, and it can be administered to in-patient or out-patient treatment centers. It is used in the treatment of chronic kidney diseases, acute renal injuries, kidney transplant procedures, or as a permanent measure where a transplant is not advisable.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Increasing incidences of renal dysfunction, kidney failures, chronic kidney diseases, and growing number of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients are likely to propel the growth of the hemodialysis market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in the occurrence of diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidney donors, are fueling the demand for hemodialysis treatment, thus boosting the growth of the market.



However, high-cost of treatment and complications associated with dialysis procedure along with product recall are estimated to hamper the growth of the hemodialysis market. On the other hand, growing investments in R&D activities, increasing funding for better dialysis products and services, technological advancements and adoptions are creating lucrative opportunities in the global hemodialysis market.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The hemodialysis market has been divided in terms of product & service, type, end user, and geography. Based on product & service, the market is segmented into equipment, consumable, drug, and service. On the basis of type, the market is categorized as conventional (3 times per week), daily (6 days a week), and nocturnal (3-6 nights per week). In terms of end user, the market is classified into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Based on geography, the hemodialysis market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



Geographical Analysis



The adoption of hemodialysis treatment is high in North America. Therefore, the region accounts for a dominate share of the global hemodialysis market. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period due to the presence of well-established healthcare-infrastructure and key market players, introduction of new technologies & constant innovations, and high prevalence of kidney diseases.



The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high investments in R&D activities, increasing awareness regarding the advantages of early diagnosis of kidney diseases, and untapped market potential in the emerging economies.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cantel Medical Corp., DaVita, Inc., Diaverum, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Nipro Corporation, and NxStage Medical, Inc.



In April 2020, Baxter International Inc., received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US FDA, for its 'Oxiris filter set' to treat patients suffering from novel corona disease, who are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), and are in need of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million USD



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities



5. Global Hemodailysis Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Conventional Hemodialysis

5.3. Short Daily Hemodialysis

5.4. Nocturnal Hemodialysis



6. Global Hemodailysis Market, by Product & Service

6.1. Overview

6.2. Equipment

6.3. Consumables

6.4. Drugs

6.5. Services



7. Global Hemodailysis Market, by Region



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Company Overview

8.2 Company Snapshot

8.3 Operating Business Segments

8.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 Business Performance

8.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Cantel Medical Corp.

DaVita, Inc.

Diaverum

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

NxStage Medical, Inc.

