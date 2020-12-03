New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Home Furniture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989463/?utm_source=GNW





Major raw materials that are required for the production of furniture products are wood. Some other inputs include fittings and finishing materials.



It was observed that the demand for high-end luxury furniture items has increased over the years. Furniture items, which entail heavy fabric and leather, were more preferred by the people of the country.



This rise in demand has led to the growing domestic demand and the emergence of multiple players catering to the same target audience. Manufacturers and retailers operating in the region compete on almost the same grounds of quality of the product and the material used to manufacture the product.



Branded furniture companies are slowly starting to take over this market.



Key Market Trends

Kitchen Furniture Segment



Residential kitchens have become the new living rooms in modern homes. It reflects the consumer’s preference for feeling good and eating well in a hygienic setting. They have become a very important part of homes for making food in the country and are considered the hearts of the households. Consumers in the market are extensively interested in designing kitchens to their own level of preference and taste. Various factors, such as kitchen designs and type of furniture have become extremely important in the current scenario. Consumers are spending as much as AED 170,000-420,000 to revamp their kitchens. The industry is witnessing high consumer preference for German and Italian style of kitchens, owing to their high-end appeal and luxurious finishing. Homebuyers in Dubai are opting for best-looking kitchens, in order to enhance their cooking experience at homes and replicate the food items from restaurants.



The Bedroom Furniture Segment



The growing population and the influx of expatriates in the United Arab Emirates have led to an increase in demand for the number of residential spaces across the region. The sales of bedroom furniture increased in the country, in order to cater to the expanding customer base. Revenue from the sales of mattresses had a major share in the total market revenue of this segment.



Competitive Landscape

The UAE furniture industry is expected to register a positive CAGR during 2020-2025, With the increase in nuclear families and rise in demand for residential apartments, the country is likely to witness an increase in the expat population, owing to the stability in oil prices in the near future. The development of key projects, like Caesars Palace, Fairmont, and other projects, may lead to the development of the tourism industry in the country.



