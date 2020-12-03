New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Feed Additives Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989448/?utm_source=GNW

The usage of the Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) drug in farm animal feed requires authorization by a licensed veterinarian, according to the agency’s VFD regulations. However, the ban on the use of antibiotics, apart from therapeutic use in the United States, has hampered the market growth.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Industrial Livestock Production



The growing demand for livestock products is driving significant changes on the supply side that are aimed at improving livestock product yields. New capital-intensive technologies have made the production of poultry and pig meat in industrial style production facilities possible across regions, such as North America, especially in countries where land is limited. According to the AllTech feed survey in 2019, the United States accounts for the highest number of feed mills valuing 5715 in number that is marked to have produced 214 million metric tons. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in 2017, the cattle population accounted for 93.6 million up from 91.8 million in 2016 which has shown a gradual increase in the numbers. While herd sizes are being optimized across production systems, such as dairy and poultry, the investments by large groups of small-scale farmers remaining sub-par is still a challenge. This limits the growth of livestock production. However, enabling policies by various governments is expected to go a long way in maintaining or enhancing the supply, in order to meet the demand. Hence, the increase in livestock production is forecasted to increase the demand for quality feed in the region.



Increasing Demand For High Value Animal Protein



The increasing demand for animal protein sources, such as meat, milk, and eggs, is putting the onus on the livestock industry to increase the productions to match the consumer demand. Livestock yields need to improve to cater to the demand. Yields are expected to improve by way of adoption of better feed management practices and the augmented use of compound feed, which, in turn, promotes the feed industry to use optimum quantities of feed additives. Meat, particularly beef, is the centerpiece of the average American dinner. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the year 2018 set a record of 100.8 kilos per capita of animal meat being consumed in the country, considering the previous year’s record of 98.4 Kilos per capita in 2018. The growing consumption of meat would stimulate the production of cattle, which, in turn, would bolster the United States feed additives market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The feed additives market in the United States is largely consolidated, with various international companies occupying major chunks of the market for various feed additive types. International companies, like Cargill, Adisseo, and Prinova, occupy major shares in the market for amino acids, probiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, and mycotoxin detoxifiers. The companies are regularly involved in expansions and mergers to capture a larger market share in the country. For instance, at the end of 2017, Cargill Inc. acquired Southern States Cooperative’s animal feed business. The acquisition was expected to aid the organization to increase the presence in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast regions of the United States, thereby adding to the revenues of the US feed additives market.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989448/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001