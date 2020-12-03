Corporate Announcement no. 44/2020: Annual Report 1 October 2019 – 30 September 2020 Copenhagen, 3 December 2020
The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Annual Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2019 – 30 September 2020. Key results and highlights:
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone (+46) 8 545 282 09, or to the Company’s CEO Michael Hovard Ekmann, email: michael.hovard.ekmann@resslifeinvestments.com. Yours sincerely, Ress Life Investments A/S Board of Directors
Attachments
Ress Life Investments A/S
Copenhagen, DENMARK
Ress Life Investments AS - Company AnnouncementFILE URL | Copy the link below
Ress Life Investments AS - Annual Report 2019-20FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: