



﻿ Corporate Announcement no. 44/2020: Annual Report 1 October 2019 – 30 September 2020 Copenhagen, 3 December 2020

The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Annual Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2019 – 30 September 2020. Key results and highlights:

Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 12,707,377 for the period 1 October 2019 – 30 September 2020. Net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 6.8% and an increase in net asset value of USD 139 per share.



The increase in profit mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.



The fair value of the Company’s investment assets increased from USD 118,791,752 at 30 September 2019 to USD 192,449,408 at 30 September 2020.

Equity stands at USD 219,268,095 at 30 September 2020, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,058 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 1,918 at 30 September 2019.



During the period, 20,041 new ordinary shares were issued and 8,311 shares were bought back from investors. In addition, 13,995 existing treasury shares were resold to investors.



Both increasing investments and expectations that the life settlement market continue to offer attractive returns, enables Management to take a positive view on future performance.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone (+46) 8 545 282 09, or to the Company’s CEO Michael Hovard Ekmann, email: michael.hovard.ekmann@resslifeinvestments.com. Yours sincerely, Ress Life Investments A/S Board of Directors





