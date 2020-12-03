PHOENIX, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the Bank of America 2020 Water Conference being held virtually on Thursday, December 10, 2020.



Global Water Resources' CEO, Ron Fleming, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors held throughout the day. He will be joined by the company’s SVP and CFO, Mike Liebman, and chief strategy officer, Christopher Krygier.

Management will provide a company overview and discuss its recently reported third quarter 2020 results. Revenues increased 8.2% to $10.8 million, driven primarily by organic growth, greater consumption and higher rates. They will also discuss the company’s active M&A program, including the recent acquisition of four water companies in Pima County, Arizona.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Bank of America representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.



About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

