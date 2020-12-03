Costa Mesa, CA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink®, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of TazWorks™, a premier technology platform for consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) and the creator of TazWorks Software™ and TazCloud™, a powerful background screening platform.

TazWorks has served as a leader in the industry for over 20 years. Its powerful screening platform and suite of screening applications, integrations, and advanced business intelligence tools help companies make better decisions at modern business speed. By leveraging the power of its innovative API infrastructure, TazWorks’ cloud-based platform enables companies to develop custom applications and integrate with the industry's top third-party partners.

"It is exciting to bring two leading technology innovators together to help organizations streamline their screening and credit reporting processes," said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink. “TazWorks forms the perfect complement to our Mortgage Credit Link business, enabling MeridianLink to provide the Consumer Reporting Agency community with a better and more enriching experience.”

MeridianLink is the creator and developer of Mortgage Credit Link™ (MCL). This browser-based API solution provides a stable and powerful fulfillment hub for consumer data verification and analytics. MCL also provides a complete, easy-to-use front-end for CRAs to automate and securely manage order fulfillment from any device, anywhere.

“We are confident the deep collective CRA experience of our two amazing organizations, coupled with MeridianLink’s investment, will accelerate TazWorks’ product development and roadmap,” said Barton Taylor, CEO and founder of TazWorks. “This acquisition will allow increased innovation within screening technology, and further API development will provide a faster delivery of these products to the industry.”

The acquisition of TazWorks is expected to be finalized shortly.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, fin tech companies, and consumer reporting agencies, or CRAs. Winner of Octane's 2020 "Best Technology Company Leadership Team” MeridianLink connects over 1,400 clients and their customers to better financial experiences — through proven efficiencies, solutions, and technology. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com

About TazWorks

TazWorks™ is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening services. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud™ – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports a large number of independent screening agencies across the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications, a powerful API, and advanced BI tools that help screening professionals operate efficiently. TazCloud delivers a comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems, Property Management, Applicant Tracking Systems, and drug screening providers and is based in SLC, Utah. Learn more about TazWorks at www.tazworks.com

