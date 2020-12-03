Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Voice Industry Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Installation Rate Jumps to 64.8%; Baidu and VW-Mobvoi are gathering pace



As artificial intelligence technology advances, voice has been a crucial way for people to communicate with machines, particularly in automotive field where voice interaction has improved driving safety and convenience significantly.



In 2019, 48.8% of passenger cars in China carried voice capability. From January to September 2020, the installation rate rose to 64.8%.



By brand, Volkswagen currently stays ahead in installations and keeps growing. From January to September 2020, Volkswagen installed voice capability in 1.08 million cars, an annualized upsurge of 42.2%. As for price range, the penetration rate of voice capability in cars priced between RMB300,000-500,000 is relatively higher, staying above 90% in the first nine months of 2020.



At present, iFLYTEK as a bellwether in Chinese automotive voice market boasts a market share of more than 40%. Its voice solutions are basically seen on Chinese brand vehicle models. As of October 2020, iFLYTEK's open platform has attracted at least 1.6 million developers who developed a total of over 930,000 applications for 3.02 billion end users or more.



Cerence is a voice technology provider for joint-venture brands, ranking second with a market share of 30%. In Greater China, it is mainly engaged in smart mobility and IoT technology. Cerence has so far developed more than 100 voice projects in China and served over 50 automotive and IoT customers.



Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent (BAT) have embarked on automotive voice. Among them, Baidu is at a faster gallop and with a market share of over 5%. Baidu Telematics has forged partnerships with more than 60 well-known auto brands worldwide, covering over 400 cooperative models. The production models equipped with Baidu's intelligent connectivity capability ran a total of 1 billion kilometers in 2019.



Moreover, VW-Mobvoi which has a background in OEM has dabbled in automotive voice as well. VW-Mobvoi has supported SOL, Passat, Magotan, Audi A4L and other models, and announced that it will cover all models of FAW-Volkswagen by the end of 2020.



Incentivized by the policies concerned, market demand, technical features and enterprises' promotion, the automotive voice market will be ever expanding.



The automotive voice technology will head in directions as follows:



1. Voice interaction will evolve from passive mode to active one

2. Personalized voice services will enjoy new opportunities

3. Voiceprint recognition will be a boon for the personalized services of automotive voice

4. Voice-driven entertainment will become common, setting the stage for voice control over car bodies and life services being the next hotspot

5. Car-home interconnection will still be a trend

6. Multimodal interaction will hold a trend

7. Convergence solutions will become trending

8. Automotive voice will be essential to digitalize cars

9. Heuristic active telematics voice services will be a trend.



Global and China Automotive Voice Industry Report, 2020 highlights:

Intelligent voice industry and market (industry chain, applied scenarios, development history, market size, competitive pattern, etc.)

Global and China automotive voice markets (size, competitive pattern, development trends, major players' layout, their development characteristics, etc.)

Chinese automotive voice suppliers (profile, operation, product system, R&D system, major clients, development plan, etc.).

Development trends of automotive voice (market and technology).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Intelligent Voice Industry

1.1 Defining of Voice

1.2 Voice Becomes the Mainstream Way of Human-Machine Interaction

1.3 Voice Interaction Tends to Center on Cloud

1.4 Intelligent Voice Application Scenarios

1.5 Intelligent Voice Industry Chain

1.6 Development History of Intelligent Voice & Automotive Voice

1.7 Intelligent Voice Market Size

1.8 Market Players



2. Global Automotive Voice Market

2.1 Voice Interaction Becomes the Mainstream Way of Automotive Interaction

2.2 Main Applications

2.3 Development Course

2.4 Automotive Voice Assistant Survey - Characteristics of Target Groups

2.5 Automotive Voice Assistant Survey - Frequency of Use

2.6 Automotive Voice Assistant Survey - Consumer Attitude

2.7 Monthly Voice Assistant Activation Rate of American Car Brands

2.8 Global Automotive Voice Assistant Market Size and Market Drivers

2.9 Automotive Voice Assistant Installation of Automakers

2.10 Global Competitive Landscape

2.11 Alexa Auto SDK



3. Chinese Automotive Voice Market

3.1 Policies

3.2 Chinese Car Owners Are Increasingly Accepting Automotive Voice

3.3 Higher and Higher Voice Feature Installations /Installation Rate of Chinese Passenger Cars

3.4 Major Passenger Car Brands and Models Equipped with Voice Features in China

3.5 Price Range of Passenger Cars Equipped with Voice Features in China

3.6 Voice-enabled Features of OEMs

3.7 Automotive Voice Market Size in China

3.8 Automotive Voice Competition Pattern in China

3.9 Major Automotive Voice Solution Providers in China - Competitive Comparison

3.10 Major Voice Solution Providers in China - Index Comparison

3.11 Open Voice Platform: From Voice Technology to Platform



4. Automotive Voice Suppliers

4.1 Cerence

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Main Business

4.1.3 Operation

4.1.4 Distribution of Customers Worldwide

4.1.5 Product Development Roadmap

4.1.6 Business in China

4.1.7 Newly Features of Cerence Drive

4.1.8 Cerence Drive Upgrade Version

4.1.9 Cerence Studio Upgrade Version

4.1.10 Dynamics

4.2 iFLYTEK

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Main Products

4.2.3 Operation

4.2.4 Open Voice Platform

4.2.5 iFLYOS2.0

4.2.6 Core Technologies

4.2.7 Construction of New AI Ecosystem

4.2.8 Automotive Voice Business

4.2.9 Development Strategy

4.3 AISpeech

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Major Customers

4.3.3 Financing

4.3.4 Product R&D

4.3.5 Core Technologies

4.3.6 Business Layout

4.3.7 Open Voice Platform - DUI

4.3.8 AI Chip

4.3.9 Talking Genie

4.3.10 Automotive Voice Business - AM

4.3.11 Automotive Voice Business - OEM

4.3.12 Development Strategy

4.3.13 Ecological Layout

4.3.14 Intelligent Telematics Solution 3.0

4.4 Unisound

4.4.1 Profile

4.4.2 Partners

4.4.3 Financing

4.4.4 Main Products

4.4.5 Core Technologies

4.4.6 Open Voice Platform

4.4.7 Automotive Voice Business

4.4.8 Automotive Voice Business - OEM

4.4.9 Automotive Voice Business - AM

4.4.10 Development Strategy

4.5 Shenzhen Tongxingzhe Technology Co., Ltd.

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Main Products

4.5.3 Core Advantages

4.5.4 Major Customers

4.5.5 Main Cases

4.5.6 Development Strategy

4.6 Pachira

4.6.1 Profile

4.6.2 Development History

4.6.3 Main Products

4.6.4 Core Technologies

4.6.5 Automotive Voice Business

4.6.6 Advantages of Solutions

4.6.7 Major Customers

4.6.8 Development Strategy

4.7 Tencent

4.7.1 Profile

4.7.2 Operation

4.7.3 Voice Technology R&D

4.7.4 Core Technologies

4.7.5 Automotive Voice Business

4.7.6 Telematics Ecosystem

4.7.7 WeChat Vehicle Version

4.7.8 Future Layout

4.7.9 TAI3.0 Telematics Ecosystem

4.7.10 Ecosystem

4.8 Mobvoi

4.8.1 Profile

4.8.2 Main Products

4.8.3 Core Technologies

4.8.4 Intelligent Automotive Solution

4.8.5 VW-Mobvoi

4.8.6 VW-Mobvoi OEM Intelligent Connectivity Solution

4.9 Baidu

4.9.1 Profile

4.9.2 Operation

4.9.3 Voice-related Products

4.9.4 Core Voice Technologies

4.9.5 Voice Technology R&D System

4.9.6 Open Voice Platform

4.9.7 Ecosystem

4.9.8 Automotive Voice Business

4.9.9 Automotive Voice Solution

4.9.10 Cooperation Cases of Xiaodu In-Car OS

4.9.11 Xiaodu In-Car OS 2020

4.9.12 Xiaodu Voice In-car Holder

4.9.13 "Duxiaojing" Intelligent Rearview Mirror

4.10 Alibaba

4.10.1 Profile

4.10.2 Operation

4.10.3 Main Products

4.10.4 Open Voice Platform

4.10.5 Core Technologies

4.10.6 Automotive Voice Business

4.10.7 Banma Zhixing System

4.10.8 Tmall Genie Car-home Interconnection Solution

4.11 Moran

4.11.1 Profile

4.11.2 Main Products

4.11.3 Core Technologies

4.11.4 Ecosystem Partners

4.11.5 Automotive Voice Business



5. Tendencies of Automotive Voice

5.1 Intelligent Voice Market Drivers

5.2 Three Major Difficulties in Automotive Voice Interaction

5.3 Automotive Voice Development Trend - Market

5.4 Automotive Voice Development Trend - Technology

