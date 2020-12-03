New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989451/?utm_source=GNW

A growing number of self-conscious users, penetration of organized retail channels, growth in the aging population, and increased demand for male grooming products are a few factors that boosted the growth of the market studied.

- The contribution of the cosmetics and personal care industry to the Saudi economy is booming exponentially. Moreover, the growing demand for natural/organic, herbal, halal products, and innovative and eco-friendly packaging designs are attributing the market growth in the country. Moreover, harsh climatic conditions, poor water quality, and increased focus on personal wellbeing are factors driving the need for increasingly sophisticated beauty and personal care routine and regular treatments.

- Jeddah and Riyadh are the two cities that constitute a major share of a younger population, indicating larger consumption patterns for the cosmetic and fragrance products market. Moreover, price and convenience are the prime factors for making an online purchase.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Internet, social media platform drives the demand



In Saudi Arabia, strong internet penetration had majorly contributed to driving awareness about cosmetics and beauty products among consumers. The country has the highest number of active social media users in the region on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter. Furthermore, the country has the global highest YouTube watch time per capita. Over this platform, the beauty focused content has attracted over 1.9 billion views, and this figure has been rising at a rate of almost 187% each year, according to a KSA beauty market White paper. The trend of social media influencers showcasing their beauty regimens has been on the rise over the past few years, and both local and international beauty companies have been turning to influencers to increase their brand awareness and reach potential consumers. This is especially visible with major color cosmetic brands operating in the country, who have been experiencing the highest growth, attributed to the trend of contouring, highlighting, and strobing techniques, primarily driven by make-up tutorials on social media.



Facial Care Products Dominated the Skin Care Market



One of the most important trends in facial care in Saudi Arabia is the increasing consumer interest in dermatologically tested skin care products. The rising interest in these products can be attributed mainly to increasing consumer awareness of them and their advantages. In Saudi Arabia, middle-aged people are increasingly witnessing aging anxiety, due to the high prevalence of extrinsic signs of aging and seeks for natural or herbal ingredient-based products. This in turn, is increasing the demand for natural anti-aging skin care products in the country. Sighting the opportunity, in 2018, a Switzerland-based brand launched its Elline Treasures of Youth collection, featuring halal-certified anti-aging eye serums, cleansers, tonics, masks, and day creams.



Competitive Landscape

The Saudi beauty and personal care market is highly competitive, with a strong presence of regional and global players in the market, where demand is mostly driven by more adaptation toward skincare routines and consumer awareness about brand know-hows. In the market studied, established major products that claim to be natural, organic, and involved in sustainable practices have a higher penetration across retail shelves and online channels. However, domestic players cater to the same segment with a better storyline that connects consumers and delivers experiences with the product. Other prominent companies in the market studied are Loreal SA, Shisheido, Natura & Co, Oriflame, among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989451/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001