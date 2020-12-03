WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. ( OTC:MMMW ) announces progress toward initial new product corporate growth objectives. It can be achieved with additional cash made recently available to the company. The ability to move forward with the growth of new product manufacturing and a few small commercial sales of the new solar tracker product brings a new level of optimism in gaining some traction with our new patent pending solar tracker in 2021.



The use of solar trackers is known to reduce the cost of solar powered electricity. Although Mass Megawatts in 2021 is aiming to achieving a very small fraction of global demand, the solar tracker market is anticipated to be worth more than $3 billion by 2025 expanding from the current market size of about $2 billion. Mass Megawatts sees an opportunity to be part of the growing solar tracker market with a lower cost product than the trackers marketed by other solar tracker companies in this high growth segment of the solar energy market. A solar tracker is a method of tracking the sun throughout the day for a photovoltaic (PV) system. In order to increase energy output throughout the day. The market is anticipated to have substantial growth due to the growing need for renewable energy.



In order to encourage sales of a new technology, Mass Megawatts will produce a limited supply of solar trackers to be sold at the cost to produce the product for a limited amount of small commercial ground mounted solar project. The discount will be primarily available to purchasers with substantial knowledge of solar power installations. The project owners would have to agree to a limited amount of publicity related to the project. It is a good opportunity for any business seeking to receive publicity related to efforts to advance renewable energy technology. The locations of the project must be a short driving distance from central Massachusetts. More information is available at www.massmegawatts.com with a contact page available for anyone seeking to get involved.



Mass Megawatts is finalizing efforts to bring a new Solar Tracking technology with more electric cost savings for its customers in comparison to its stationary units. The patented pending, Mass Megawatts ‘Solar Tracking System’ (STS) is designed to improve solar-energy production while at the same time reducing material and installation cost.



The patented pending, Mass Megawatts ‘Solar Tracking System’ (STS) is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels throughout the day to receive an optimal-level of direct sunlight. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts STS utilizes a low-cost structure that adds stability to the overall system while also improving energy production levels. The STS also uses a proprietary mechanical innovation to limit dynamic and static loading on the tracker, which can occur during periods of high wind and extreme weather, in order to reduce wind-related stresses and system downtime. The STS allows Mass Megawatts to lower the cost of material and reduce the number of solar panels needed to generate the rated capacity. Due to this advantage, Mass Megawatts can deliver more solar power production at a price similar to lower-capacity, stationary systems.



With its patent pending, Solar Tracking System and Wind Electric Power Generation system, only approximately 66 million shares issued and outstanding, and very little debt, Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned for expanded production and supporting its revenue generation goals in the longer term.



Product information and sales inquiries can be made through the company’s contact page at www.massmegawatts.com and the e-mail address on the web site.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power, also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power.



