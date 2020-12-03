ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accurate Neuromonitoring, a healthcare practice that serves 100 hospitals throughout the east coast of the United States, recently increased profitability 30 percent while boosting finance team efficiency 66 percent by adopting the Sage Intacct cloud financial management solution. Having outgrown Intuit QuickBooks, the new system enabled multi-entity financial consolidations, cut outsourcing costs by 40%, integration with other best-in-class applications, unprecedented visibility into performance, and other scalable accounting best practices that helped the business prepare for growth.
Accurate Neuromonitoring provides live monitoring services during procedures for 400 surgeons. As the organization’s leadership accelerated their acquisition strategy a couple of years ago, the need for a more robust financial system led them to Sage Intacct. “With Sage Intacct, any new entity we bring on can just fold right in as we continue to make acquisitions,” said Tim Trexler, controller at Accurate Neuromonitoring. “Even with our planned expansion over the next few years, finance headcount will not move because we can easily scale and still keep our G&A expense nearly constant.”
With the help of consulting partner RSM, the company implemented the Sage Intacct intelligent general ledger to gain a new dimensions-based chart of accounts and improved financial processes, achieving the following results:
“Once we got Sage Intacct in place and everything was humming along, I could get more involved in supporting the business with forward-looking analysis,” said Trexler. “Now, I don’t have to push back on requests because I’m busy doing the close. I can look at new opportunities and be more of an advisor versus being just the nuts and bolts guy handling the financial data.”
