SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData, a leading global analytics company, today announced the opening of a new European data center in Frankfurt, Germany. The company identified Frankfurt as an ideal location due to Germany’s unmatched reputation for stringent data security standards. GoodData serves global, industry-leading customers with complex data security needs such as VISA and Zalando. The new data center will expand GoodData’s international presence and ensure continued alignment with regulatory best practices. The new data center, effective early Q2, joins GoodData’s existing locations in the US, Canada, and UK.



Data security and regulatory compliance is at the forefront of the global conversation. Volumes of sensitive data are proliferating across industries while, at the same time, governing bodies are rolling out increasingly complex regulatory frameworks. Germany has proven its data security leadership for decades, and today holds the reputation of adhering to the strictest data protection and privacy requirements of any country. An IDC study commissioned by Germany’s digital association Bitkom estimated the country’s 2019 expenditures on IT security at an all-time high of 4.6 billion euros. The study also predicted the sector would grow by another 7.5 percent, reaching 4.9 billion euros in 2020.

“Germany is number one in the world when it comes to data protection standards; that’s why it was such a natural choice for us,” said Roman Stanek, CEO and Founder of GoodData. “We’re a security-first company and trust is paramount. We’re committed to proactively minimizing risk and getting ahead of regulatory best practices so world-class customers like VISA can focus on what matters: their business.”

Adding a data center location in Germany allows GoodData to serve new European markets, increase security for existing customers, and establish a major data center in a country with one of the highest global reputations for data protection standards.

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn.