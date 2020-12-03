SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today MedArrive launched a new care management platform that enables healthcare providers and payors to extend services into the home, scaling access to high quality healthcare and meaningfully reducing costs for providers and their patients. MedArrive – co-founded by Dan Trigub and Inna Plumb – bridges the virtual care gap by integrating physician-led telemedicine with hands-on care from a network of trusted EMS professionals, improving patient outcomes while empowering an underutilized segment of healthcare workers.



Backed by Redesign Health, MedArrive is also announcing a $4.5 million seed round, co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Define Ventures. In connection with the investment, Annie Case, Principal at Kleiner Perkins, and Lynne Chou O'Keefe, Founder and Managing Partner at Define Ventures, will both join the MedArrive Board of Directors.

“Now more than ever, as we continue battling a global pandemic, patients deserve healthcare that is accessible, affordable, and safe,” said Dan Trigub, co-founder and CEO of MedArrive. “The current pandemic has placed additional stress on our already flawed health system – patients are avoiding clinics, delaying preventative and critical care, and facing financial strain. By working alongside communities of EMS professionals, providers, and payors to bring high quality care into the home at a fraction of the cost of alternatives, MedArrive’s integrated solution is putting patients back at the center of care.”

MedArrive taps into a capable workforce of EMS professionals (e.g., EMTs and paramedics) so they can leverage the full scope of their training, earn supplemental income and diversify their day-to-day responsibilities. At the same time, patients using MedArrive are able to access trusted medical expertise from the safety of their homes and within their existing health systems, ultimately resulting in better patient outcomes, a better utilized healthcare workforce, and significant cost savings for patients and providers alike.

“Telehealth has enabled patients across the country to access important care from the safety of their homes throughout the pandemic. But many care needs require in-person visits and diagnostics, and often benefit from deeper insight into a patient’s experience at home,” said Pat Songer, COO of Cascade Medical Hospital, Executive Director of the National EMS Management Association, and Advisor to MedArrive. “EMTs and paramedics are highly-trained medical professionals and trusted members of their communities. What MedArrive is doing is enabling this workforce to utilize the full scope of their training and provide care in the home that cannot be done as effectively in a clinic setting, such as medication reconciliation, discharge instruction adherence, fall risk assessment, and collection of key SDoH and environmental data. This translates to better care experiences for patients and lower costs.”

MedArrive launches with $4.5 million in funding from Kleiner Perkins and Define Ventures. This injection of capital will enable MedArrive to continue building their innovative platform, growing their team of industry experts, and driving the expansion of key healthcare provider partnerships across the country. With an initial focus on the Florida market, the team expects to expand quickly and effectively over the coming months.

"Telemedicine is the clearest example of the pandemic remaking business as usual, but telemedicine alone is not the answer," says Annie Case, Principal at Kleiner Perkins. "We need platforms like MedArrive that can enrich and expand the use cases of telemedicine through onsite visits, and we believe MedArrive's partnership-driven approach will help them emerge as a leader in the space. We're looking forward to working with the incredible team at MedArrive as they scale their innovative model and reinvent at-home care."

"Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare system was focused on the continuity of care from hospital to home,” says Lynne Chou O'Keefe, Founder and Managing Partner at Define Ventures. “With this trend and the urgency of COVID, we believe MedArrive is an important scalable solution that will help redefine how healthcare is delivered to patients at the home."

Today, MedArrive partners can tap into a dense network of more than 20k trusted EMTs and paramedics ready to be deployed across the country, with equal representation in rural and urban markets. This will be particularly critical for our partners looking to distribute flu vaccines and, when available, a COVID-19 vaccine without overwhelming health systems. Additional services include chronic condition management, transitional care, readmission prevention, urgent care, palliative care and more. MedArrive provides the most extensive coverage for providers and payors looking to expand their impact and scale care into the home to meet the diverse needs of their patients.

About MedArrive

MedArrive enables healthcare providers to seamlessly extend care services into the home, unlocking access to high quality healthcare for more people at a fraction of the cost. MedArrive’s fully integrated care management platform allows providers and payors to bridge the virtual care gap by marrying physician-led telemedicine with hands-on care from EMS professionals. This unique approach means that patients are able to access trusted medical expertise from the comfort and safety of their homes without any interruption to continuity of care, ultimately resulting in better patient outcomes, a better utilized healthcare workforce, and significant cost savings for patients and providers alike. MedArrive has more than 20k highly-skilled EMS providers in its national network and services span dozens of clinical use cases including chronic condition management, transitional care, readmission prevention, urgent care, vaccinations, palliative care and more. For more information, visit medarrive.com.

About Redesign Health

Founded in 2018, Redesign Health is a mission-driven innovation platform that builds transformative healthcare companies from the ground up. Following deep fundamental diligence, we launch companies in collaboration with extraordinary entrepreneurs and corporate partners. We then de-risk and accelerate their growth through Redesign's platform. We've assembled an industry-leading team of healthcare operators, technologists, and investors to redesign healthcare during a time of urgent need and unprecedented change. We have launched ten companies with three more in stealth mode. Our first companies include: Lively, Ever/Body, Vault, HealthQuarters, Calibrate, Springtide, Anomaly, Proper, Jasper, MedArrive, and stealth ventures in elder care, behavioral health, and physical therapy.

Contact

press@medarrive.com