TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC Markets: “CANQF”) (the "Company" or “CanaQuest”), a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade), today announced that The Journal of Neuroscience has published the findings of Western University’s research leading to the discovery of the Mentabinol®, a patented THC based formulation & L-theanine, a compound derived from Green Tea leaves.



The Journal of Neuroscience, a world leading research publication, is a weekly peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the Society for Neuroscience. It covers empirical research on all aspects of neuroscience.

This research showed that when the THC based formulation was combined with the compound L-theanine it protected rats against the negative side-effects that can result from straight THC.

“What we found was that by administering L-theanine along with the THC based formulation, we were able to block several side effects of THC exposure, including changes to schizophrenia-related neurochemical pathways, and abnormalities in behaviors – including cognitive and emotional disturbances,” said Dr. Steven Laviolette, a professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

“We started looking at L-theanine because there was strong evidence that it has neuroprotective properties, and previous studies haven’t shown any toxicity effects in humans or animals,” said Marta De Felice, PhD, a postdoctoral associate in Laviolette’s lab and first author on the study.

“It was exciting to see the extent of those changes and we think this is really quite promising. The goal here is to produce a safer formulation for THC that is going to give the benefits without the negative psychiatric side effects. This will be especially beneficial for those who are taking THC for things like long-term pain, chemotherapy side-effects or reducing anxiety or depression.” said Laviolette.

Western researchers believe this substance may mitigate this type of harm to chronic cannabis users. The team also concluded that their research provides evidence for combining the THC based formulations with L-theanine to make them safer for both recreational and medicinal use.

Laviolette emphasizes that the University research took place in pre-clinical animal models and he looks forward to moving onto future human clinical trials to study and determine efficacy on humans.

Paul Ramsay, CanaQuest’s President/Co-Founder, added, “We believe this important research discovery can help lead to a safer alternative for THC consumers, with our Mentabinol® product providing a viable treatment to help address and alleviate the opioid crisis.”

About CanaQuest Medical Corp:

CanaQuest Medical Corp is a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade). The Company is the industry partner for research and product development with Dr. Steven Laviolette, a professor and neuroscientist, and his 13 team members, at Western University. The Company’s research is focused on the use of cannabinoids for the development of novel pharmacotherapies for mental health, such as anxiety, depression, addiction, schizophrenia, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder “PTSD”. CanaQuest has identified the regulatory pathways to obtain Drug Identification Numbers (DINs) for its two Master Formations, Mentanine®Rx and Mentabinol®Rx in Canada and the USA.

CanaQuest will be selling both products through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADC BioMedical Corp, which was awarded a Cannabis Medical Sales, Import/Export License, from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Licenced GMP Contract Manufacturers in Canada and the USA, capable of formulating, processing, and packaging, have been selected for production and distribution. The Company won the Go Global Awards, 2019, "Business of the Year – Category of Life Science,” presented by the International Trade Council.

For a copy of the Journal Article, visit The study was published in The Journal of Neuroscience. (jneurosci.org)

For a short video on the research, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_D4wkHHbDg

For more information on CanaQuest, visit http://www.canaquest.com

About Dr. Steven Laviolette:

The investigator leading the research is Dr. Steven Laviolette, a Professor and Neuroscientist in the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Western University in London, Ontario. Dr. Laviolette is a leader in the study of cannabinoids in mental health and was recently awarded “Faculty Scholar” status at Western University. Dr. Laviolette’s research team has previously made numerous fundamental discoveries related to how cannabinoids impact and may serve as treatments for mental health disorders including schizophrenia, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. Dr. Laviolette’s primary research focus is in characterizing how specific phytochemical derivatives of cannabis may interact with specific brain pathways and molecular mechanisms whereby they may improve symptoms associated with various mental health disorders. Research from Dr. Laviolette’s team has been published in the top tier of neuroscience and psychiatry journals in the world. The following is a link to Dr. Laviolette’s profile on the Western University website. https://www.schulich.uwo.ca/about/news/2020/december/research_news_molecule_found_in_green_tea_may_block_negative_effects_of_chronic_cannabis_use.html

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, use of proceeds and the development, costs, and results of current or future actions and opportunities in the sector. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our exploration and development program, and our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets.

CANAQUEST CONTACT:

Paul Ramsay, Co-Founder & President

CanaQuest Medical Corp

paul@canaquest.com :

Tel.: 416-704-3040

