Major supply chain agreements will ensure broad access to rapid testing solutions for patients and healthcare providers across US



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrivo Diagnostics , a Los Angeles-based diagnostic testing provider committed to addressing the urgent demand for high-quality testing solutions for COVID-19, today announced that it will begin national distribution and commercialization of diagnostic testing products developed by New Jersey-based testing manufacturer, Access Bio, Inc . through Concordance Healthcare Solutions and NDC, Inc.

As Access Bio’s exclusive US commercialization partner, Intrivo’s new channel agreements will expand the supply chain for the CareStartTM line of COVID-19 testing products across the country, ensuring greater access to testing supplies for healthcare providers and organizations. To date, Access Bio has received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its RT-PCR test , IgM/IgG antibody test and most recently, a rapid point-of-care (POC) antigen test .

“These are landmark agreements for Access Bio and Intrivo, as well as for healthcare providers and their patients in need of high-quality testing,” said Reeve Benaron, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Intrivo Diagnostics. “With the help of our new channel partners, we can dramatically broaden the reach and distribution of our CareStart portfolio, ensuring that healthcare workers and patients have easy access to rapid testing solutions like point-of-care antigen, to diagnose, trace and curb the pandemic’s spread in the name of public health.”

The CareStartTM COVID-19 antigen test is a lateral-flow immunochromatographic assay capable of producing results within 10 minutes of being administered with 88.4% sensitivity and 100% specificity. The test is a self-contained, single-use product designed to detect extracted nucleocapsid protein antigens specific to SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal specimens collected from individuals suspected of being infected with COVID-19 or exposed to COVID-19. The assay includes a swab, a vial of extraction solution and a cassette the size of a small flash drive. A positive test result is indicated by a visible line in the cassette and doesn’t require any special technical training to use. Each kit can administer up to 20 antigen tests.

Concordance Healthcare Solutions and NDC, Inc. are proven leaders in distributing medical and laboratory products throughout the continuum of care. From providing technologies and delivery solutions, to contract and sales support, their involvement will help Intrivo Diagnostics and Access Bio guarantee delivery of CareStartTM testing solutions safely and cost-effectively throughout the US.

“Testing remains an invaluable tool in America’s fight against COVID-19,” said Mr. Young H. Choi, Chairman and CEO, Access Bio. “By enhancing our supply chain to ensure greater access to our products, we’re confident that our company can play a vital role in helping restore a sense of normalcy to the US. Our tests will not only continue to be critical in diagnosing COVID-19 exposure, but also in corroborating vaccine efficacy as deployment gets underway in 2021.”

For more information about Access Bio and the CareStartTM COVID-19 line of products, please visit: https://accessbiodiagnostics.net/

For more information about Intrivo Diagnostics, please visit: https://intrivo.com/

About Access Bio:

Access Bio, headquartered in New Jersey, was founded by Mr. Young H. Choi in 2002. The company has a proven track record of releasing top-performing products, including its CareStartTM Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) Access Bio distributes its products to more than 120 countries around the world, thanks to a scalable infrastructure consisting of R&D and production facilities in the U.S., South Korea, and Ethiopia. Access Bio is traded on the Korean Stock Exchange (KRX) under the stock symbol, KR: 950130.

About Intrivo Diagnostics:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Intrivo Diagnostics is an organization driven by science and dedicated to providing sophisticated and accurate diagnostic testing to save lives and slow the spread of infectious diseases. Intrivo Diagnostics’ mission is to distribute exceptional products to address the urgent demand for high-quality diagnostic testing. In keeping with that mission, Intrivo Diagnostic is the exclusive commercialization partner for Access Bio, Inc.’s CareStartTM line of COVID-19 testing products, all of which are solely manufactured in the U.S.

About Concordance Healthcare Solutions :

Concordance Healthcare Solutions, one of the largest, independent, healthcare distributors in the U.S, is built on over 175 years of combined industry experience through the merger of three of the nation’s premier healthcare distributors. Concordance spans the U.S. market with twenty distribution centers licensed in forty-seven states. Concordance delivers dynamic, dependable service to the entire care continuum including Acute Care, Community Health, Government, Home Care, Hospice, Laboratory, Long Term Care, Primary Care and Surgery Centers. In addition, Concordance has experts dedicated to healthcare education and redistribution while offering comprehensive support for every step of your equipment, remodeling and construction project needs. To learn more, please visit www.concordancehealthcare.com.

About NDC, Inc. :

Founded in 1953, NDC serves the largest network of healthcare distributors in North America, with more than 1,200 distributors located throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam. NDC also serves over 700 healthcare manufacturers and most major GPOs. Through our distribution partnerships, NDC services providers across the full continuum of healthcare. We aim to serve our customers by helping to access new markets and products, grow sales, and reduce operating and transaction costs. Learn more at www.ndc-inc.com .

