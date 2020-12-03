SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or the “Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today the development and patent filing for an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)-based diagnostic test (the “Test”) for the detection of SARS‐CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies. This application marks AXIM’s fourth COVID-19 neutralizing antibody-focused patent application. The Company heavily focuses its resources on advancing research on what it believes will soon become the most prevalent need in the post-vaccine COVID-19 fight, the need to know levels of neutralizing antibodies in longitudinal studies of vaccine response.



“From the onset of the pandemic, our scientists have dedicated themselves to creating solutions focused on neutralizing antibody detection. Since no one knows how long vaccines will provide immunity, we continue our development of neutralizing antibody COVID-19 tests,” said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. “With the addition of our ELISA-based neutralizing antibody diagnostic test, AXIM hopes to help simplify the testing process for determining a vaccine’s efficacy through clinics across the world.”

AXIM has internally developed the Test, and its own reagents and proteins used in the test kits. The Company has just completed live SARS-CoV-2 virus microneutralization tests at a Biosafety Level (BSL-3) laboratory with samples from COVID-19 patients to validate diagnostic tests per current Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. AXIM intends to file its third Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the FDA soon.

The Company’s additional pending COVID-19 testing-focused patents include:

Recombinant virus binding protein (VBP) for SARS-CoV-2 that is more potent and stable than current VBP options on the market



The ELISA test is the most widely used type of immunoassay in diagnostic and research labs. ELISA is a high throughput test used to detect or quantify various biomolecules, including antibodies against pathogens or pathogen-derived proteins. ELISA is simple, sensitive, requires only microliter quantities of test samples and can be automated.

“Unlike few currently available ELISA, our uniquely designed assay offers a simple and relatively short test time to detect and rank SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies by their potency. We believe it will help to evaluate the immune status of patients who recovered from COVID-19 or to monitor immunization efficiency more accurately than other ELISAs,” said AXIM® Biotech Chief Technology Officer Alim Seit-Nebi, Ph.D.

To learn more about AXIM’s COVID-19 focused research, visit https://aximbiotech.com/science/covid-19-diagnostic-research/ .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIM’s COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat cancer and block metastasis. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

