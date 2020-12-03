WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a Company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that the World Pediatric Project (“WPP”) has named OrthoPediatrics its 2020 Corporate Champion of the Year.



WPP is a nonprofit organization whose programs link children from low-resource countries with life-changing surgical care. Through the Corporate Champion of the Year award, WPP annually recognizes a corporation whose work with WPP shows a deep and steadfast dedication to furthering its vision that every child, regardless of where they live, has access to quality, critical care in order to live a full and productive life.

“We are humbled by WPP’s recognition of OrthoPediatrics and are delighted to partner with a mission-driven organization that shares our passion for improving the quality of children’s lives,” said Mark Throdahl, Chief Executive Officer of OrthoPediatrics. “On behalf of the entire OrthoPediatrics team, whose personal contributions to WPP are matched by Squadron Capital, our largest shareholder, we would like to thank WPP for this great honor. We look forward to continuing our efforts to advance the field of pediatric orthopedic surgery.”

“OrthoPediatrics has helped provide surgery to more than 100 children through the provision of pediatric implants, equipment and financial sponsorships,” said Kate Corbett, Senior Program Director at WPP. “Their team has gone above and beyond to support the advancement of WPP’s mission to heal critically ill children and build healthcare capacity in the world. We could not think of a more deserving recipient for this award. We’re excited to build on our partnership and make an even greater impact for the children who depend on our teams and services.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic Company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

About World Pediatric Project

World Pediatric Project is a nonprofit humanitarian organization dedicated to healing critically ill children and building healthcare capacity in the world. Since 2001, WPP has mobilized pediatric diagnostic and surgical teams to low-resource countries in Central America and the Caribbean, in addition to children treating children with complex surgical needs through partner hospitals in the United States and internationally.

