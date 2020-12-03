Made of premium quality cellular PVC with structural aluminum cores and stainless steel hardware, Trex Pergolas require minimal maintenance and will never rot, split or fade.

Made of premium quality cellular PVC with structural aluminum cores and stainless steel hardware, Trex Pergolas require minimal maintenance and will never rot, split or fade.

WINCHESTER, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home to spectacular scenery and awe-inspiring architecture, the coastal town of Newport, R.I., is packed with history, culture and outdoor entertainment. Set in this charming hamlet, the HGTV® Dream Home 2021 sits atop a bluff along the Sakonnet River, with shoreline views that can be enjoyed from multiple outdoor spaces “decked” out with beautiful high-performance, low-maintenance Trex outdoor living products.



Whether catching a summer breeze off the water, appreciating the stunning New England fall foliage or watching the sunset any time of year, Trex outdoor living products provide the ultimate setting for embracing outdoor living. Showcasing the breadth and versatility of the Trex portfolio, this year’s HGTV Dream Home features Trex products in four different areas of the home’s exterior.

“The design of the HGTV Dream Home makes the most of Newport’s iconic landscape and the robust Trex outdoor living portfolio,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex Company. “From the inviting front porch, to the outdoor living room, the spectacular rooftop deck, and the pergola at the edge of the lush property, each outdoor area was created with Trex products for long-lasting relaxation and minimum maintenance.”

Decking that Delivers Superior Performance and Aesthetics

Trex’s industry-leading Transcend® decking brings an elevated aesthetic to the various outdoor living spaces. In keeping with the home’s traditional New England design, the light taupe shade of Rope Swing from the Transcend Earth Tones collection was chosen by designer Brian Patrick Flynn for its warmth and understated style.

Trex Transcend decking delivers the beauty of natural wood without the environmental impacts or laborious upkeep. Unlike wood, it resists fading, staining, scratching and mold – and won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter. Maintenance is hassle-free with no sanding, staining or painting required, and food and drink spills wash off with just soap and water.

Plus, the entire high-performance Trex composite decking portfolio is manufactured from more than 95% recycled content, including reclaimed wood and polyethylene plastic film from industrial packaging and common household items, making it a product choice that feels as good as it looks.

Railing as Spectacular as the Views

Optimizing the riverfront views, Trex Signature® Railing in Charcoal Black delivers sleek sophistication and the superior strength of aluminum for stability and safety. Stainless steel mesh infill lends an unexpected industrial touch to the otherwise classic Cape Cod exterior, giving a nod to the maritime styling of the many fishing cabins found throughout New England. Durable powder-coating ensures the railing will retain its color, resist corrosion and be ultra-easy to clean and maintain.

Lighting that Enhances Usability and Tranquility

Trex® Deck Lighting™ adds ambiance and safety while extending the use of the outdoor spaces well past sunset. Designed to integrate seamlessly with the decking and railing, the components deliver an unfettered, “barely there” look. Additionally, the energy-efficient, low-voltage lights are extremely durable, as well as weather-proof and salt-air resistant.

Eye-catching Pergola

One of the home’s outdoor highlights is a freestanding Trex® Pergola™ situated near the riverfront with breathtaking views of the water, sailboats and the entire back of the sprawling property. The 18’x12’ Vision design features a retractable canopy in Navy to complement the home’s Americana color palette. Outlined with LED lights, the gorgeous structure provides a shady retreat during the day and the perfect spot for stargazing at night. Made of premium quality cellular PVC with structural aluminum cores and stainless steel hardware, Trex Pergolas require minimal maintenance and will never rot, split or fade.

Protection that Defies Mother Nature

When coastal New England rains set in, Trex® RainEscape® will capture and divert water away from the main two-story deck, protecting the area underneath from the outdoor elements. Using a network of troughs and downspouts, this revolutionary under-deck drainage system keeps the space beneath the deck dry and allows for it to be outfitted with furnishings, lighting and appliances, so the homeowners can enjoy grilling and dining al fresco no matter the weather.

HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 20 21

One lucky person will have the opportunity to win the HGTV Dream Home 2021 as part of a grand prize package valued over $2.8 million. Starting December 28, 2020 through February 17, 2021, HGTV viewers can enter daily on HGTV.com for their chance to win. Eligible U.S. residents can log on to HGTV.com for full details and the official rules. The winner will be announced in April 2021.

For more information on the Trex outdoor living products featured in the HGTV Dream Home 2021, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named one of the 2020 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune magazine. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Trex Licensed Products

Trex ® Pergola ™ products are manufactured and sold by Structureworks Fabrication under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. Product warranties are provided by the manufacturer.

Pergola products are manufactured and sold by Structureworks Fabrication under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. Product warranties are provided by the manufacturer. Trex® RainEscape® products are manufactured and sold by Dri-Deck Enterprises, LLC under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. Product warranties are provided by the manufacturer.

HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 20 21

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. ET on 2/17/2021. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosures and to enter, visit HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome. Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television, and affiliate of Discovery, Inc.

Lindsey Lucenta or Sara Tatay

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

llucenta@lcwa.com or statay@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab5cc5ad-9b87-4ef5-b00f-1fdb97dc2899