Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced an agreement with JSC Management Group, a large Burger King franchisee, to deploy numerous EV charging stations at key Burger King locations across the Northeast. Blink will maintain ownership of the charging stations deployed at JSC Burger King locations, and additional JSC locations will be added to the Blink network in late 2020/early 2021.



“These new charging stations are a key example of how Blink creates unique solutions for every partner and at every location,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. “Blink works with partners to identify not just the types of charging equipment needed, but also the best business model for the partnership – by determining whether operation and ownership should be by Blink, by the partner, or in collaboration.” Through this agreement, JSC will host the Level 2 IQ 200 fast charging stations while Blink will retain ownership and operate the stations.

“Our charging equipment and services are ideally suited for deployment in retail, commercial, or workplace settings, and are particularly effective for restaurants, as franchise owners are able to provide their customers fast, level 2 experience with little to no out-of-pocket cost via the Blink-owned business model. With our equipment and owernship flexibility model and Burger King’s expansive presence across the U.S., we believe our installations at JSC’s Northeast properties will be the first of many more to come,” continued Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

Twenty-six dual-port Level 2 IQ 200 charging stations will be deployed at 10 key Burger King locations across the Northeast. This includes five locations that are currently operational at JSC Rhode Island and New York Burger King’s locations, and continues Blink’s significant expansion in the region. Additional locations will be announced later. JSC owns and operates more than 60 Burger King locations across Connecticut, Massachussetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

“We’re excited to see the continued adoption of EV charging infrastructure across the restaurant industry, and we look forward to working with JSC to bring additional EV charging stations to Burger King locations across the Northeast. They are a partner who truly understands that their customer base will continue to grow in conjuction with the burgeoning market for EVs,” continued Farkas.

James and Sarah Cammilleri Co-CEO’s of Burger King Franchisee JSC, added “JSC Management Group LLC is constantly searching for and implementing solutions and customer amenities to stay ahead of the curve. We are excited to partner with Blink Charging in our new construction sites and current remodeling plans.”

Rhode Island and New York Locations Now Featuring Blink EV Charging

130 Prospect Street, Attica, NY

1238 State Route 332, Farmington, NY

280 Broad Street, Providence, RI

45 Pleasant Valley Parkway, Providence, RI

60 Hartford Avenue, Providence, RI

The Blink IQ 200 dual-port unit features two of the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, with a maximum output of 80 amps. The dual-port chargers can be deployed utilizing local load management or each independently on their own circuit.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

