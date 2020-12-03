Potsdam, NY, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the challenges of navigating a global pandemic and the alterations it demands, Clarkson University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs have found a way to grow.

According to Dennis Yu, Associate Dean of Graduate Programs & Research at Clarkson's David D. Reh School of Business, the online MBA program’s highest enrollment in the past was 39 students. This year, that number has increased dramatically.

“There are already 60 new students enrolled in the Online MBA program as we speak,” Yu said. “This program has rolling admission. Easily we can project the enrollment of the Online MBA this year to be close to 70 students for this recruitment year.”

“The online MBA program currently sits at up 135% in applications from last year, and up 215% in confirmed enrollments as of this evening (60),” added Director of Graduate Business Programs Joshua LaFave. “The Healthcare MBA is seeing growth as well, being up 22% in applications with the same recruitment timeframe. We still have two quarters of recruitment left, and expect enrollments will continue to rise.”

While Yu said the residential MBA program has not seen the same increase as the online program, its enrollment remains stable. He believes the stability can be attributed to its appeal to a niche market who prefer to complete their MBA program in one year.

“For residential MBA, there are nine modules this fall semester. We are able to deliver five of them in-person on campus to make sure that we fulfill the promise as a residential program, which is supposed to be a campus-based program in-person delivery,” Yu explained. “The other four modules are delivered online with all synchronous classes (i.e., online live classes) by using Zoom. A selling point of our residential program is that students can complete the program in nine months, to be precise. We are on track to deliver the program for those who seek one-year graduation even during such a difficult time as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

LaFave said the MBA program's hallmark is its adaptability to the student and dedicated advisement to build a program that is flexible and works for them.

“I like to say that our program is accessible, flexible, and efficient,” LaFave said. “Our admissions policies are built with these three pillars in mind, along with our approach to the curriculum and academic scheduling.”

Yu credits the flexibility of Clarkson’s MBA program with its recent success. LaFave agreed, and also added that the program’s connection to employers and the impact the program’s alumni make in organizations are also incredible assets.

“Employers hire Clarkson alumni because they are prepared to add value to an organization immediately,” LaFave said. “This is seen in recruitment still being strong for MBA students. Our consistent ranking across MBA programs (U.S. News and World Report top 100 for both residential and online) send a message of strong quality as well.”

LaFave also indicated that in a time of healthcare crisis, the Healthcare MBA program stands poised to prepare leaders for the future of healthcare as the industry will undergo substantial changes over the next several years.

“Clarkson’s Healthcare MBA is just one of 28 schools nationwide to hold both Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation and Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) accreditation,” he said.

As for the future, Yu and LaFave both agree the program, particularly online, will continue to thrive.

“The online MBA program both in format, delivery, and student body makeup will continue to become more robust, more diverse in experiences, disciplines and geographic location. We are seeing enrollments across various locations in the country,” LaFave said. “The live class component in our online programs brings some important elements of the student experience such as faculty interaction and networking that students value as a part of their time in our programs.”

For more information on Clarkson’s MBA programs and a list of other specialized master’s programs offered in the David D. Reh School of Business, visit www.clarkson.edu/academics/business.

