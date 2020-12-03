Borregaard has entered into a new employment contract with President and CEO, Per A. Sørlie (born 1957).



The retirement age has been adjusted from currently 65 to 68 years.

- The Board has initiated this process and is very satisfied that Per Sørlie has agreed to extend the agreement, for the benefit of the company and the shareholders, says Chair of the Board, Jan A. Oksum.

Contact:

Senior Vice President Organisation and Public Affairs, Dag Arthur Aasbø, mobile +47 918 34 108

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



