SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), via subsidiary Imperium Motors, has applied and awaits confirmation of the WMI# license, allowing the Company the ability to assemble and sell its electric vehicle products to Local government agencies.



In addition, the WMI# license will grant Imperium Motors the ability to complete final assembly of all electric buses with its manufacturer Skywell Automotive Group. All electric buses shipped in containers for the final stages of assembly will be equipped with SKD (semi-knocked-down kits).



“This adds yet another major revenue stream as we continue to ramp our business in the electric vehicle market. We anticipate receiving confirmation of the WMI# within the next 30 days and have already started negotiations with interested parties and will continue our search for potential markets and manufacture facilities to complete assembly of our electric vehicle products,” stated Bob Silzer, President and CEO of DSG Global.



About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses and Scooters.



About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

