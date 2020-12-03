Guilford, CT, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Eliot Siegel, FACR, FSIIM (Professor and Vice Chair of Radiology at the University of Maryland and Chief of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at VA Maryland Healthcare System) joined Dr. Khan Siddiqui (Hyperfine Chief Medical Officer) for a Fireside Chat on the emergence of new capabilities in the radiology ecosystem courtesy of the launch of Hyperfine’s Swoop™ Portable MR imaging system.
Dr. Siegel’s key takeaways from the dialogue:
“We are here to make a difference in how health care is practiced and create a fork in history to evolve practice forward,” concluded Dr. Khan Siddiqui.
ABOUT MR IMAGING and the Swoop™ Portable MRI System
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) uses a magnetic field, radio waves, and a computer to produce detailed pictures of the body's internal structures that are clearer, more detailed, and more likely in some instances to identify and accurately characterize disease than other imaging methods. However, fixed MRI systems can be inconvenient and inaccessible for providers and patients, particularly when time is critical. Transport to the MR suite demands complicated scheduling coordination, moving patients, and, often, 4- to 6-hour patient backlogs — all of which compromise the utility of MRI as a diagnostic tool in time-sensitive settings, such as intensive care units and emergency rooms. Furthermore, high capital investments, electrical power needs, and significant maintenance requirements present barriers to adoption across all populations, acutely so for developing countries and rural geographies.
Hyperfine’s Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is designed to address the limitations of current imaging technologies and make MRI accessible anytime, anywhere, to any patient. Swoop™ wheels directly to the patient’s bedside, plugs into a standard electrical wall outlet, and is controlled by an Apple iPad®. Images that display the internal structure of the head are captured at the patient’s bedside, with results in minutes, enabling critical decision-making capabilities across a variety of clinical settings, such as neurointensive care units, emergency departments, pediatrics, ambulatory outpatient surgery centers and more. Designed as a complementary system to traditional MRIs, new users can be trained on system operation, device navigation and device safety in about 30 minutes, helping clinicians streamline workflow. The complete Hyperfine system costs less than the annual service contract alone for most current MRI systems.
About Hyperfine Research
Hyperfine lives to make MR imaging available to everyone. The Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is the result of a total rethink of MR’s potential in the healthcare landscape. What if MR imaging didn’t require a dedicated suite, extensive training or expensive upkeep? Let’s use the wonders of high-field MRI for the appropriate patients, and deploy Swoop™ at the point-of-care for everyone else. Hyperfine received market-ready FDA clearance for its portable MR imaging for the brain and head of patients of all ages in August 2020, and has been recognized as the Best New Radiology Vendor of 2020 by Aunt Minnie and with a Best Practices Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan since the product launched. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology incubator with facilities in CT, NY, CA and Taiwan. www.hyperfine.io.
