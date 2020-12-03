HERNDON, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, has been named to the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2020 (http://www.ChannelE2E.com/top250) by After Nines Inc.’s CHANNELe2e. Smartronix achieved the #2 spot in this year’s publication.



The list and research identify and honor the top IT MSPs that support customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and more. The rankings are based on CHANNELe2e’s 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed cloud services. The third-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018 (100 honorees) amid CHANNELe2e’s continued readership growth and the growing need for cloud-focused MSPs.

“At Smartronix, our cloud team is focused on delivering mission-critical cloud managed services, digital transformation, migration, DevSecOps, and AI solutions across U.S. public sector and commercial markets,” said Peter LaMontagne, CEO of Smartronix. “As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Premier Partner, and Microsoft Gold and Expert MSP, Smartronix provides customers with the best cloud solutions to meet their specific needs, within our secure and compliant platform.”

“After Nines Inc. and CHANNELe2e congratulate Smartronix on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Businesses worldwide require MSPs like Smartronix to ensure safe, successful, and secure cloud migrations backed by ongoing support.”

Smartronix delivers cloud managed services through our FedRAMP authorized platform and offers certified full lifecycle cloud solutions through the Smartronix Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE). The Smartronix CoE was established to ensure the highest level of cloud innovation and expertise for our customers by providing world-class, multi-cloud capabilities and solutions on the leading cloud platforms, to include AWS, Microsoft, and Google.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next- generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP-accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/

Also, read the complimentary Gartner’s May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide where Smartronix has been named a Leader for the third time: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product , or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at smartronixcommunications@smartronix.com