FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics , an asset-based full-service logistics company, was recognized as the Bronze Winner of “Company Response of the Year: Creative Ways Companies are Giving Back During COVID-19” from the 2020 Customer Sales & Service Awards. Circle was honored due to its 2020 focus on helping customers navigate the shipping challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.



In April, Circle started providing the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and its partners with real-time visibility of critical grocery and medical supply shipments. The logistics company shifted parts of its transportation network to help manage the 700% increase in volume from customers moving medical supplies, like respirators, cots and personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as grocery shipments for major brands.

In May, Circle launched a new bulk division to ship ethanol nationwide for hand sanitizer production, distributing 1.5 million gallons by the end of June.

In July, the freight broker began working with customer Sandymount Technologies to create a reliable fulfillment center for its hand sanitizer business and offered expertise to handle regulations and sensitive shipments of ethanol. Circle shipped over one million hand sanitizer bottles for Sandymount in a mere three months.

“Flexibility, agility and creativity have been our focus in helping our customers navigate this unique and challenging year,” said Eric Fortmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Circle Logistics. “We believe this attitude and commitment to creative solutions will only help us grow and succeed as we enter a more normalized environment in 2021.”

The Customer Sales and Service World Awards celebrate the achievements of sales, service, global business services, business development individuals, teams, and achievements behind the year’s most outstanding initiatives. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

Founded in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle is one of the fastest growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $200 million in freight spend. Circle provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information on Circle Logistics, go to https://circledelivers.com/

