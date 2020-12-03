LONDON, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBRC’s annual festive sale is finally here! Get up to 50% off on ALL reports: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s manufactured wood materials market report, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global manufactured wood materials market, accounting for 49.9% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the manufactured wood materials market will be the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.6% and 5.05% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe, and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.0% and 4.5% respectively.

Asia-Pacific’s manufactured wood materials market share was worth $132.1 billion in 2019. The market accounted for 0.43% of the region's GDP. In terms of per capita consumption, the market accounted for $31.4, $3.7 lower than the global average. The Asia-Pacific manufactured wood materials market accounted for 51.0% of the region’s wood products market in 2019.

The global manufactured wood materials market size reached a value of nearly $264.6 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $264.6 billion in 2019 to $256.9 billion in 2020 at a rate of -2.92%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.07% from 2021 ad reach $315.7 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $367.4 billion by 2025 and $525.4 billion by 2030.

The market in the Asia-Pacific is supported by the presence of a large end user population in countries such as China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. The region is characterized by emerging economies, increasing spends on construction, and rise in disposable income. It is also supported by an increase in demand from end user industries such as construction and furniture manufacturing and the presence of extensive forest cover in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian countries. According to the World Data Bank in 2016, India and Japan had a forest area of 23.8% and 68.5% of their total land area. The market of the region is also supported by government initiatives by countries such as India, to improve the domestic manufacturing of furniture. For instance, the government of India announced in July 2020 that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is working for development of a furniture cluster and is working to import wood at affordable rates, thus supporting the manufactured wood materials market in the region. China, on the other hand, is the world’s largest market for construction which drives the demand for manufactured wood materials in the region. Thus, the Asia-Pacific manufactured wood materials market is expected to grow to $191.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1%, and to $287.2 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

