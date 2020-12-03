Washington, DC, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Copperhill Watershed Restoration Project in Ducktown, Tenn. has won the 2020 “Grand Conceptor” Award signifying the year’s most outstanding engineering achievement, in the 53rd Annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA)—a national juried competition sponsored by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).
Traditionally an annual black-tie dinner and awards show, the event attracted more than 650 viewers Tuesday during its first-ever Virtual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala.
Hosted by noted comedian Ross Shafer, the Gala honored 203 preeminent engineering achievements from the U.S. and the world.
“Our member firms contribute amazing value to society. They improve our environment, design innovative spaces that sustain our social interactions and develop new ways to move, conduct commerce and create new opportunities for economic development. Their work makes our modern life possible and they deserve to be recognized for it,” said ACEC President and CEO Linda Bauer Darr. “I am pleased we could keep the tradition of the annual Engineering Excellence Awards going this year with a virtual broadcast of the event.”
Designed by Barge Design Solutions in Nashville, the 20-year restoration project transformed a 50-square-mile site, severely damaged from more than a century of logging, mining and acid production, into a lush, clean and natural wonderland where residents now enjoy fishing, swimming and hiking. A video showcasing the project can be seen here.
Restoration efforts included disposal of mining waste, construction of clean-water diversions, re-establishment of natural, healthy communities of aquatic insects; and construction of new contaminant-filtering wetlands. Before the restoration, the contaminated site was one of only two manmade features astronauts could see from space, along with the Great Wall of China.
The project joins a prestigious list of previous Grand Conceptor Award winners including the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement (Seattle, 2019); the Bayonne Bridge: Raising the Roadway Project (Bayonne, NJ/Staten Island, NY, 2018); the SR 520 Floating Bridge Replacement (Seattle, 2017) and The San Francisco Air Traffic Control Tower (2016).
Other Top 2020 Winners are:
Grand Awards (Project, Location and Engineering Firm):
Honor Awards (Project, Location and Engineering Firm):
For further information about the 2020 ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards program, contact Alan D. Crockett at 202-682-4301 or by email at acrockett@acec.org
About ACEC
The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) is the business association of the nation’s engineering industry. Founded in 1906, ACEC is a national federation of 52 state and regional organizations representing more than 5,600 engineering firms and 600,000+ engineers, surveyors, architects, and other specialists nationwide. ACEC member firms drive the design of America’s infrastructure and built environment.
Attachments
Jeff Urbanchuk American Council of Engineering Companies 202-682-4325 jurbanchuk@acec.org
American Council of Engineering Companies
Washington District of Columbia, UNITED STATES
Jeff Urbanchuk American Council of Engineering Companies 202-682-4325 jurbanchuk@acec.org
919750.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
919751.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
American Council of Engineering Companies LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: