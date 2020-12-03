New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthodontics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987995/?utm_source=GNW

• Product Type- Conventional Products (Brackets, Braces, Adhesives, Bands, Correctors, Tubes, and Others), Advanced Products (Aligner, Intraoral Scanner, 3D Printer, CAD/CAM System, and Software and Other instruments)

• Patient age- Teenage and Adult

• End-User- Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, and Others



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa– Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



Growth Drivers



• Rising prevalence of malocclusion

• Surge in dental tourism

• Emergence of technologically advanced products in the orthodontics market



Market Challenges



• High cost of treatment

• Adverse effects associated with the treatment option

• Rising concern for treatment aesthetics



Market Opportunities



• Rising usage for the application of 3D Printing and CAD/CAM Systems

• Faster treatment dissemination by increasing in-house workflow

• A well-defined reward-based ledger for orthodontists and patients



Key Companies Profiled



3D Systems Corporation, 3M Company, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics Corporation, Bernhard Forester GmbH, Carestream Dental, LLC, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., EnvisionTEC GmbH, Envista Holdings Corporation, G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Planmeca Group, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., Scheu-Dental GmbH, Sino Dental Group Limited, Straumann Group, Stratasys Ltd., and TP Orthodontics, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How has COVID-19 impacted the global orthodontics market?

• How has the entry of start-ups impacted the global orthodontics market?

• What is the treatment landscape for orthodontics conditions across various regions?

• How do the attributes such as physician density, procedure volume, and payment landscape impact the orthodontics market across various geographic regions?

• How has the digitization or introduction of technology altered the treatment landscape for the global orthodontics market?

• Which companies are the leading players in the global orthodontics market, and what were their market shares in 2019?

• What are the various synergistic activities employed by companies in the global orthodontics market?

• What are the various marketing strategies employed by the companies to promote the sales of orthodontic devices?

• How does the end-user perception impact the growth of the global orthodontics market?

• What are the trends that are impacting the global orthodontics market? How has the partnership between healthcare and non-healthcare organizations impacted the growth of the market?

• How is the patent landscape for the global orthodontics market? Who are the major market players that have filed for patents between January 2017 and mid-October 2020?

• What are the various types of orthodontic products available in the market? What was their market share in 2019, and what will be the estimated market share for 2030?

• How is the global orthodontics market anticipated to grow in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa?



Market Overview



The global orthodontics market is witnessing a significant decline in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was $5,681.1 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period, 2021-2030. Presently, more than 50 companies are operating in this market, including the already existing and emerging medical device companies.



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the secondary procedures, including dental and orthodontic procedures, were shut down, which, in turn, has caused the decline of the global orthodontics market in 2020. However, the impact of the pandemic is anticipated to be short-term, and with the resumption of secondary procedures, the global orthodontics market is projected to recover from 2021.



The analyst is continuously analyzing the impact of industrial and regulatory decisions on the global orthodontics market. The market is driven by certain factors such as the rising prevalence of malocclusion, surge in dental tourism, and the emergence of technologically advanced products in the orthodontics market.



The market is favored by the rising usage of the application of 3D printing and CAD/CAM systems, faster treatment dissemination by increasing in-house workflow, and a well-defined reward-based ledger for orthodontists and patients.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, patient age, end user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market’s snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



