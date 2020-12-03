SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectro Cloud, an enterprise cloud-native infrastructure company, today announced that it has been named one of the hottest Kubernetes startups of 2020 by CRN: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/the-10-hottest-kubernetes-startups-of-2020/1



This is the third major accolade for Spectro Cloud since it launched in March this year. Spectro Cloud was awarded a Top 3 ranking by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in the Hybrid Cloud Management – Managed Hybrid Kubernetes category of the “EMA Top 3 Enterprise Decision Guide 2020” and was named an Emerging Vendor by CRN for driving innovation and growth.

Spectro Cloud helps enterprises deploy and manage Kubernetes stacks optimized for different application needs in a scalable, manageable way while keeping everything consistent with enterprise-wide standards. Spectro Cloud’s cluster profiles automate deployment and maintenance of clusters across the enterprise and help operations stay focused on the needs of the applications teams, not on basic infrastructure administration.

“Real customers have different groups that work in different ways and forcing them to all use the same Kubernetes stack because it’s more convenient for the operations team—or cloud vendor—doesn’t help application developers achieve their goals,” said Tenry Fu, co-founder and CEO of Spectro Cloud. “With Spectro Cloud, enterprises can have a flexible, scalable system that meets the needs of both applications teams and operations.”

Instead of converting their entire business to a single way of working, enterprises can deploy Kubernetes in the way that best suits their needs, both today and in the future. Kubernetes adoption can be aligned with business objectives and continuously adjusted as the needs of the organization change.

Spectro Cloud is available as-a-Service and self-hosted, and can manage Kubernetes deployed in public cloud, private cloud, bare metal, even at the edge.

With Spectro Cloud, the promise of Kubernetes can finally be realized.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud is an enterprise cloud-native infrastructure company that makes Kubernetes manageable at scale for enterprises that need superior control and flexibility. Spectro Cloud provides solutions that help enterprises run Kubernetes their way, anywhere. Spectro Cloud is founded by multi-cloud management experts and is backed by Sierra Ventures and Boldstart Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.spectrocloud.com or follow @spectrocloudinc.



