The US healthcare market is estimated at $2.8 trillion - and the largest in the world. Fast moving innovators are now driving a transformation wave - and creating new opportunities for investors. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) CEO, Mike Pykosz: “Leading the Way in Primary Care for Older Adults”

“...Our third quarter performance demonstrated the financial and operational strength of Oak Street's business model. We generated record revenue of $217.9 million, exceeding the top end of the guidance range we have communicated to investors. This represents an increase of 57% from third quarter 2019...We cared for roughly 59,500 at-risk patients, up 38% from third quarter 2019. We generated this patient growth despite essentially putting a halt on our community outreach and marketing efforts from early spring through midsummer due to uncertainties around COVID.

“...We continue to look to scale our network of de novo centers...in addition to the 16 we opened in the first 9 months of 2020, we expect to open additional 6 to 8 stand-alone centers in the fourth quarter, bringing us to 22 to 24 openings for the year excluding our Walmart centers...We are also squarely focused on driving growth within our existing infrastructure. As a reminder, a typical Oak Street center can serve approximately 3,500 patients at full capacity, implying that our quarter-ending portfolio of 67 stand-alone centers has the capacity to care for approximately 235,000 patients, which is over 3.5x the actual patients on our platform in Q3. We are constantly refining, expanding and improving our outreach processes, embedding lessons learned throughout our history…”

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/35SQcRP

Skylight Health Group (CSE: SHG) (OTC: CBIIF) CEO, Prad Sekar: “Now At Inflection Point - Positioned for 10X Upside Revenue Growth Potential”

Skylight Health Group (CSE: SHG) (OTC: CBIIF) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference. CEO Prad Sekar outlined his vision for building Skylight into a multi-billion dollar business focused on the highly fragmented US healthcare market. Skylight already operates 30 clinics, in 14 states, with virtual telehealth overlay, serving over 120,000 patients - and is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary health systems in the United States.

Watch Skylight (OTC: CBIIF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/37x1evp

Skylight is now at an inflection point with a $20 million run rate, positive EBITDA reached in Q2 2020 - a profitable base of operations, no long-term debt and cash balance of $10 million. In his presentation, Skylight CEO Prad Sekar explains how the company can increase revenues organically by about 10X, as it optimizes clinics for profitability by expansion of services to the existing patient base, with its proven business model. Significantly, Skylight has over $50 million of acquisitions in the pipeline - and growing.

December 3 - Skylight (OTC: CBIIF) announces it has entered into a Letter of Intent to purchase the assets of Healthcare Resources Management LLC which operates Perimeter Pain and Primary Clinic in Cookeville, Tennessee. In 2019, the clinic generated C$2.2 million in revenues and C$400,000 in net income. The planned acquisition of HRM expands Skylight’s bricks and mortar and telemedicine services to 15 States and will add 12,000 new patients to its current roster of 120,000.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) Chairman & CEO, Amir Rubin: ”New Market Expansions Provides Long Runway For Growth”

“...Our membership count in the quarter surpassed the half a million mark. Q3 membership growth accelerated to 29% year-over-year with momentum across both consumer and enterprise channels, allowing us to reach our year-end membership guidance a quarter early...We also surpassed $100 million in net revenue for the first time in a single quarter, delivering $102 million in total net revenue in Q3, which grew 46% year-over-year. We delivered a care margin of $42.9 million or 42% of net revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million or 3% of net revenue. These margin results demonstrate the strong leverage components of our model.”

“...In addition to seeing continued strong members satisfaction with One Medical, employers have also continued to recognize the power of our model to support the well-being and productivity of their employees, reduced health benefits spending, and facilitate workplace reentry during COVID-19. ...During Q3, we began relationships with enterprise clients across education, financial services, entertainment, commerce, media, real estate, biotech, hospitality, and the nonprofit sector among others.”

“...We are now operating in 12 markets across the United States up 50% over the last 18 months. Throughout 2020, we have expanded into new markets in partnership with both new and existing health network partners. ...by the end of 2021, we plan to have established physical presence in 17 markets, a 40% increase from our 12 markets today, and more than double the markets from where we were 18 months ago. Our partnerships and market expansions provide long runways for growth impact and returns as we increase our reach and value proposition to companies and consumers, while leveraging our technology and operating infrastructure.”

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/35PBxGE

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) CEO Jason Gorevic: “Virtual Care Trend is Only Accelerating - and Here to Stay (Beyond Pandemic)”

“...We reported another quarter of significant outperformance across all key financial and operational metrics driven by broad-based momentum across the entire business. The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the critical role of virtual care within the overall health care system, and we continue to see increasing adoption by consumers, clients and providers...This broad-based strength drove record revenue of $289 million in the third quarter, an increase of 109% from the prior year period, including organic revenue growth of approximately 90%. The strength demonstrated across our diverse channels, products and geographies, combined with a robust pipeline of new opportunities, continues to give us tremendous confidence in the forward outlook for the business.

“We continue to see strong evidence of sustained utilization increases for virtual care... One clear driver of this strength has been a steady and broad-based acceleration in our noninfectious disease-related visits. Visits for conditions such as hypertension, back pain, anxiety and depression represent over half of our general medical visit volume, up from approximately 1/3 a year ago, as our comprehensive portfolio of services enables us to meet the increasing consumer demand for virtual care.”

“...Momentum in specialty visit growth, combined with the broadening diversity of diagnoses and robust overall registration growth, continues to give us a high degree of confidence in the sustainability of our volume growth. It also reinforces our strategy of consistently expanding the clinical scope of our services, which will take a quantum leap forward when we incorporate the Livongo capabilities focused on helping people who live with chronic conditions.”

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3fg9jIt

