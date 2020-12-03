NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) between April 27, 2020 and September 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=k12-inc&id=2489 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=k12-inc&id=2489

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the January 29, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructure, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; (2) K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer systems; (3) K12 was unable to provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; (4) and K12’s officers lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756

