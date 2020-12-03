AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency



December 3, 2020

HERE, the location data and technology platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Safety & Disaster Response (PSDR) Competency status. This designation recognizes that HERE delivers proven technology and deep expertise in location-based services to help customers leverage the power of AWS to protect the public and prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies and disasters.

Achieving the AWS PSDR Competency differentiates HERE as an AWS Technology Partner that has demonstrated proven customer success developing technology focused on PSDR Data & Analytics. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and design AWS Well-Architected solutions delivered seamlessly on AWS.

“HERE is proud to achieve AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status,” said Miranda Ashby-Annoon, Senior Director, Public Sector Sales at HERE Technologies. “Situational awareness is essential to emergency response and our team is dedicated to helping organizations achieve their technology goals by leveraging proven HERE location data and services with the capabilities and agility that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

HERE public safety solutions are utilized in all phases of emergency management. HERE customers are developing applications that reduce incident response times, optimize resource deployments, and improve tools for local preparedness training. Core location data and services from HERE for emergency management includes real-time data on roadway traffic, hazards and weather, advanced routing and asset tracking algorithms, geocoding services, and attribute rich map content.

