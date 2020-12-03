Leading project-based coding school now has 16 campuses worldwide



SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School, a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers today announced the opening of a new campus in Lima, Peru. This opening brings Holberton School’s total campus count to 16 worldwide, spanning five continents and nine countries.



Holberton School comes to Peru in alliance with social entrepreneurs Valery Vargas and Gabriel Bedoya. Before the pandemic, it was estimated that Peru had a deficit of 17,000 software engineers, a number estimated to grow dramatically due to COVID-19 acceleration on digital transformation for all industries.

Juan Carlos Tassara, director of Edifica Executive, Peru’s largest real estate development company, says, “Real estate, as well as other traditional industries, increasingly need to introduce new technologies to differentiate themselves. Holberton School's proposal prepares the talent that Peru needs in a fast and innovative way, talent that will drive the country’s digital transformation.”

Holberton School provides Silicon Valley-grade software engineering training through its full-time one- and two-year programs. Students acquire practical skills and an understanding of theory through project-based and peer-based learning. Students from all walks of life have gone on to secure software engineering jobs at top-tier employers, including MercadoLibre, Google, Rappi, and Apple.

“We are delighted to contribute to Peru's growing economy by bringing our Silicon Valley-grade education,” says Holberton Co-founder and CEO Julien Barbier. “The training is a success for both students and companies in other Latin American countries; we are convinced that Peruvian will like it too!”

To help make Holberton’s Silicon Valley-grade education financially accessible, the program will offer students multiple ways to finance their tuition: upfront or monthly payments, loans or Income Share Agreements. In addition, scholarships will be offered.

Holberton School Peru Co-founder Valery Vargas says, “Because we know how this pandemic has impacted thousands of students who had to stop their careers, we will offer 15 full-tuition scholarships for the first cohort.”

Holberton School Lima’s first cohort will begin in January, synchronizing with Holberton School’s network of campuses located in North and South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Due to COVID-19, the campus will provide its education entirely online. A physical campus will open as soon as the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Applications are open to individuals above the age of 18 coming from any educational background. To learn more about Holberton School’s enrollment and opportunities, visit https://www.holbertonschool.com/pe.

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone – regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program will offer students multiple ways to finance their tuition. Graduates have gone to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning. Students learn how to become lifelong learners and leaders in their fields. Founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier and Sylvain Kalache, Holberton School has campuses in Colombia, Ecuador, France, Lebanon, Mexico, Peru, Tunisia, the United States, and Uruguay. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

Editorial Contact

Sylvain Kalache

sylvain@holbertonschool.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d860f86f-91c1-4000-8773-8111b51dc09c